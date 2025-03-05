Seequent joins UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

Global subsurface software leader Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, has joined as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which celebrates the contributions of the engineering profession in pursuit of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers, and is an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.



As an official partner, Seequent’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of a 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering plays in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Graham Grant, CEO, Seequent, says: “Seequent is honoured to be a partner for World Engineering Day 2025. Engineers play a crucial role in enhancing our lives and our interaction with the planet. Seequent’s cutting-edge subsurface technology is revolutionising the way organisations, geoscientists, and engineers understand and work with the underground.



“A comprehensive understanding of the ground beneath us is essential for achieving the world’s sustainable development goals. From managing ground risk and reducing emissions on infrastructure projects to sourcing critical minerals more sustainably, increasing our use of renewable energy, and managing groundwater and environmental risk – our technology is at the forefront of supporting these efforts. As the Bentley Subsurface Company, we bridge the built and natural environment, enabling organisations to better understand ground conditions and their impact on the design, build and operation of infrastructure.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



Campaign content is produced by the St James’s House (SJH) Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Seequent, that is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net



Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Seequent involved, as an authority in subsurface modelling.”



The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career. To view Seequent’s WED content, visit worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/seequent/



Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations to understand the underground, giving them the confidence to make better decisions faster. Seequent builds world-leading technology that is at the forefront of Earth sciences, transforming the way our customers work. Every day we help them develop critical mineral resources more sustainably, design and build better infrastructure, source renewable energy, and reduce their impact on the environment. Seequent operates in 150 countries while proudly maintaining headquarters in New Zealand.



The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net



www.seequent.com