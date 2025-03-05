AMTEC Releases New Report Detailing Government Policy and SFI’s Impact on Farms Machinery Purchases in 2025 

A new report from AMTEC, a leading supplier of used and new farm machinery, reveals how UK government policies and the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) are directly influencing farmers’ machinery purchasing decisions.

The report, which surveyed farmers across the country, highlights how SFI funding criteria are driving shifts in equipment investment, with many farmers adapting their purchases to meet environmental practices.

“With new incentives and compliance requirements shaping farm operations, machinery purchasing trends are changing” said Jason White, Operations Director at AMTEC. “Farmers are weighing up whether investing in modern, fuel-efficient machinery will improve their access to government grants and long-term support.

Key findings from the report include:

Policy-Driven Investment Decisions: How farmers are increasingly factoring in government grants and incentives when choosing between new and used machinery.

Sustainability Considerations: Why many farmers are seeking equipment that supports sustainable farming practices, lower emissions and overall environmental efficiency.

Financial Uncertainty: How delays in SFI payment rollouts have left some farmers hesitant to commit to large capital investments.

As the agricultural sector transitions towards more sustainable practices, AMTEC’s report provides valuable insights into how government policies are shaping investment strategies. Farmers, industry professionals and policymakers are encouraged to explore the data to gain a deeper understanding of the market landscape.

To access the full report, click here.

http://amtec-group.com