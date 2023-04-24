Invest in Our Planet, Invest in Our Future: BLUETTI is now actively responding to the call of Earth Day 2023

Our Earth is now facing a series of tough problems, such as, exhaustion of resources, and extreme weather problems, meanwhile, human society suffers greatly from it, for example, European Energy Crisis… However, people keep searching for more ways to protect their homeland, one thing for sure is that, living in a sustainable lifestyle is exactly the cure. Therefore, we should invest more resources in energy storage and reuse, which is indeed beneficial, not only to us, but also our generations to come.

BLUETTI, as a powerful leader who keeps researching for more clean energy solutions, has always advocated a green and sustainable lifestyle. BLUETTI stands for BLUE sky in Tomorrow with new energy Technology and smart Innovation, and will always strive to provide clean and independent, energy for all the human beings, let energy storage empower every family to live sustainably, and create a better world with love and innovation.

Green Power Solutions with Reliable Batteries – Live it Safe & Reliable & Green

Most BLUETTI products are powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries with a long-lasting service life of up to 7-15 years, which are much safer than traditional ternary batteries. Lithium iron phosphate batteries are environmentally friendly during its process of production, use, and disposal since it doesn’t contain any toxic and harmful metal elements or chemical substances, and produce no carbon dioxide emissions compared to the traditional ones.

The BLUETTI generator can not only be charged by AC power, but also the solar power, which means it generates a steady stream of free green solar energy from nature. Moreover, BLUETTI provides multiple choices of sustainable energy solutions, from EB3A portable mobile power supply to AC500 home battery backup, to meet people’s different electricity needs and offer convenience for everyone’s green life.

Get Ready for Multiple Outdoor Activities – BLUETTI is a key to a door with a green and energy-saving life behind

Whether we enjoy shooting outdoors, camping or traveling, BLUETTI EB3A/EB55/EB70are always ready to be the most reliable backup for powering devices such as cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS. BLUETTI also provides solar generators such as AC200P/AC200MAX, which can carry refrigerators, microwave ovens and other electrical appliances. Free solar energy will be gathered by these helpful camp life assistants to provide several days of power for interesting RV life, and make the outdoor journey easier and more convenient.

BLUETTI once released reliable solar power station: AC300+B300 combination, which was popular though out the Unite States from 2021 until now because of its quieter operation, lower maintenance, seamless UPS feature, 24/7 standby function, smart app control, portable design, and reasonable price; People can truly start a sustainable lifestyle without worrying about emergency power cuts.

Supports From BLUETTI’s Users – BLUETTI’s concept of advocating a sustainable lifestyle has been widely supported

In the released BLUETTI documentary on Youtube, our Australian friend Tom Phease lives in an off-grid farm, which is mainly relying on solar energy and generators for power. As a trustful friend of BLUETTI, he bought AC300 and AC500 power supplies successively to build his farm. After using for quite a while, he also bought an EB200P as a useful and sincere Christmas gift for his friend Sarah who was worried about the high electricity price, because BLUETTI’s products has brought green power, convenience, and lower cost to his outdoor working farm life, undoubtedly, Sarah felt the same.

BLUETTI is committed to developing an innovative renewable energy system, to protecting the environment and realizing a green life. This green lifestyle advocated by BLUETTI is an achievable goal for every individual and their family.

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That’s why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

