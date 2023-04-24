KOBY YOUNG #1 WIDE RECEIVER

Koby Young 6’1″ 180 pounds, Holy Cross High School wide receiver. Top 2024 WR recruit has accepted his nomination as one of America’s elite dynamic play-makers at the wide receiver position for the 2023 All-American Association of Religious Sports, Louisiana.

Koby Young 6'1″ 180 pounds, is long and nimble. He is very hard to gauge as a defender in the open field with his excellent overall agility & can quickly knife his way through the heart of the defensive secondary with his highly intriguing ability to make defenders whiff in the open field

Koby Young is the most explosive sure handed receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. No other receiver even comes remotely close. With all-time receiving yards in Holy Cross History he’s far and away number one across the board with a combination of all-purpose yards and touchdowns to include passing yards.

More than any other position in Louisiana football, Koby Young has the most solid claim to being the best for the wide receiver class of 2024. We have reviewed film on all Louisiana high school receivers and what we discovered that Young was unmatched against defensive players in Louisiana for the past 3 years beating all seniors including 5 star recruits since his freshman year in high school.

Young’s unmatched speed, a hulking 6’1″ 180 pound frame and strength to break from any coverage is amazing. There’s no denying that Young is far ahead of his time. The consummate deep threat, Young is known for his blazing speed, he is shifty and find ways to get separation like no other.

He terrifies opposing cornerbacks. Young have been able to quickly get in and out of breaks when torching DB’s with his stellar route running capabilities, while exhibiting a superstar ability to haul in tough receptions in heavy traffic. Young also has uncanny burst after hauling in receptions and is able to rapidly propel himself up the field to chew up massive chunks of yardage after the catch with his extremely fluent running style.

Koby Young is definitely the #1 WR in Louisiana and a top 10 in The United States of America. Now, he’s ready to light things up with a new head coach at Holy Cross who is committed to throwing the ball, we expect Young to rack up stats that will be mind blowing this upcoming season.