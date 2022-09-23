Tree Service Experts Lexington Helps New Client Save Tree with Tree Pruning

Established to help homeowners in Kentucky keep their trees healthy, Tree Service Experts Lexington yesterday helped a new client save his trees from an infectious disease. To the homeowner’s surprise, the company managed to restore the health of his trees using a procedure as simple as tree pruning.

“The family took too long before hiring Tree Service Experts Lexington for the tree maintenance procedure that would save these trees from the disease,” said Francis. “By the time the family reached out to Tree Service Experts Lexington, about three trees had died.”

Francis noted that he had unknowingly hired an inexperienced tree service team. The team had reportedly missed the root cause of the disease and proceeded to use tree trimming to make the trees look great. Unfortunately, however, the trees died about three weeks later.

“The disease seemed communicable because the same symptoms on the original trees seemed to have moved on to several other trees,” said Francis. “However, after losing several trees in weeks, the family was very dedicated to saving the rest of the infected trees and keeping the disease from spreading.”

The homeowner noted that finding Tree Service Experts Lexington involved a lot of work. To begin with, he had to walk around asking neighbors about their favorite tree service maintenance companies.

“The family was looking for more than just an arborist,” said Francis. “The family wanted the dead trees removed to create room for other healthy trees. Moreover, the family knew that the infected trees had to be worked on using cutting tools to at least get rid of the infected branches—all this would need more than just an arborist.”

The homeowner noted that many of the homeowners he talked to recommended Tree Service Experts Lexington. So the homeowner went online to look at the company’s website and Google My Business page.

He was surprised when he checked the company’s website and realized it had been operating in Lexington for 25+ years. This was a good first impression considering he was looking for an experienced team in Lexington. According to the homeowner, the team also boasted advanced tree maintenance tools like bucket trucks and cranes—the homeowner was impressed by this collection of advanced tools because he knew his trees would require it.

“The company also boasted a very impressive Google My Business page,” said Francis. “It had extremely positive reviews from previous customers. When the family finished scrolling through the reviews, everyone was convinced that Tree Service Experts Lexington would be the best company to work with.”

The homeowner called Tree Service Experts Lexington the same day after finishing his research. The company responded quickly and even sent someone to provide a cost estimate.

“The company’s cost estimate expert noted that the company could handle everything—from saving trees to dead tree removal,” said Francis. “And surprisingly, the company provided a very affordable fee for all the services.”

The homeowner noted that the team used tree pruning to remove all the damaged and infected branches. The arborist then disinfected the connection between the infected branches and the tree trunk to ensure the bacteria wouldn’t jump from the branch to the main tree. Then, the company handled the dead tree removal.

“The family will keep using the services offered by Tree Service Experts Lexington,” said Francis. “This is the best tree service the family has enjoyed so far.”

