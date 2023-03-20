MajorKey Announces Strategic Pivot to Focus on Pureplay Information Security Technology and Services

MajorKey Technologies, a Chicago-based technology services business, today announced a strategic pivot to focus on building its growing information security technology and services practice through investment in organic growth and focused acquisition. The move is backed by The Acacia Group, specialist investors in digital transformation companies, and MajorKey’s lead sponsor.

“We have the strongest ambitions in the information security market. Customer demand is growing for our extensive expertise in this field as they continue to grapple with an ever-shifting security landscape,” said Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey. “Backed by Acacia, we can strengthen our ability to tackle the most complex information security challenges at speed and scale. We’re looking forward to making a real impact in our market as we grow, raising our value to clients and welcoming new talent to the MajorKey team.”

MajorKey’s information security focus is essential to a series of recent strategic moves across Acacia-sponsored companies. In January, MajorKey’s Atlassian practice merged with Isos Technology to form one of Atlassian’s leading partners. MajorKey’s Latin America division was recently integrated with Valence to create Kopius, a dual-shore digital solutions business.

The company’s strategic pivot builds on MajorKey’s proven track record in the identity management field. Today, the company has extensive capabilities in Identity Access Management (IAM) including Workforce Identity Management, Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and holds premier partnerships with some of the world’s leading identity management software companies. The company provides identity product solutions and managed services to a wide range of enterprise clients across the private and public sectors.

Working from this strong foundation, the goal is to create one of America’s largest and most capable information security businesses and a market leader in securing digital transformation initiatives. The renewed growth strategy will involve expanding the company’s application, cloud, and data security capabilities, as well as targeted acquisitions in identity, AI, and cloud security businesses to enhance the wealth of technical and service knowledge and experience it already delivers to clients.

MajorKey advises, designs, implements, and manages security programs that span its clients’ entire IT ecosystems. The company’s services enable clients to better manage identities, compliance, and user experiences while reducing financial, reputational, and operational risk. Experienced in all aspects of identity and access management, the MajorKey team has deep knowledge across the leading software solutions in this space.

MajorKey Technologies is a leading information security partner to public and private sector clients focused on securing cloud-enabled digital transformation with minimal business risk. With twenty-five years’ experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. It works with organizations to make security operations more manageable and reduce financial, reputational, and operational risks. The Company provides advisory, architectural, integration, and managed services delivered through its highly skilled teams of onshore, nearshore, and offshore resources. MajorKey holds top tier partnerships with some of the world’s leading identity and security innovators.