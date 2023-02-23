“From Another Point of View”: Israeli Artist Orit Fuchs Explores the Representation of the Female Image in Upcoming Exhibitions in Cleveland and Atlanta

Israeli artist Orit Fuchs is preparing for two upcoming solo exhibitions in Cleveland and Atlanta, scheduled to open in May 2023. The artist, whose work has gained her international recognition, is known for her unique style and captivating paintings. In a recent interview, Fuchs expressed her excitement about the upcoming exhibitions, sharing her belief that every work of art should be an expression of the artist’s true self.

Fuchs’ approach to art is grounded in the idea that every work of art should be an expression of the artist’s genuine self, a philosophy that she brings to the upcoming exhibitions. The exhibitions, titled “From Another Point of View,” are a continuation of her exploration of the representation of the female image and its place in modern society. Fuchs’ female characters are richly imbued with a wide range of human emotions and mental states, creating a powerful and deeply resonant body of work.

Fuchs’ upcoming exhibitions are a testament to her hard work, dedication, and attention to detail. Collaborating closely with the teams at Maune Gallery and District Gallery, Fuchs is carefully curating her exhibitions, discussing everything from the layout of the exhibition space to the color of the walls. Her dedication to her art is evident in every aspect of her work, and her upcoming exhibitions are sure to leave a lasting impression on all who view them.

Fuchs’ recent series “Plastic Dolls,” shown at Art Miami 2022 with Maune Gallery, gained significant attention. The series consisted of five stunning paintings of dolls that looked eerily human, as if they were alive and breathing. Fuchs’ upcoming exhibitions promise to be a continuation of her exploration of the representation of the female image and its place in modern society.

In preparation for the exhibitions, Fuchs is carefully curating two different exhibitions to showcase at each of the galleries. This approach is a reflection of her deep understanding of the art world and the different preferences of collectors in different locations. Fuchs is committed to creating works that not only touch people’s souls but also resonate with the art lovers who collect her paintings. By building two different exhibitions, Fuchs is creating a unique and personalized experience for the collectors at each gallery.

Fuchs is passionate about her art, and her dedication is reflected in her words. “Every artist wants to create something that resonates with people, that touches them in a deep and meaningful way,” she said. “I believe that art has the power to transform people’s lives, to make them see the world in a new and different way. That’s what I hope to achieve with my upcoming exhibitions.”