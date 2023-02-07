FIDIC Future Leaders Management Course gains official CPD accreditation

The industry-leading online management learning programme for rising engineers and other consulting professionals run by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), the FIDIC Future Leaders Management Course (FLMC), has been officially accredited by the CPD Certification Service.

The FLMC’s focus is to strengthen the business expertise of engineers and other professionals working in the field of consulting engineering and it also offers networking opportunities and an insight into FIDIC’s global activities. The programme entails a mix of case studies and webinars followed by an examination at the end of the process.

Accreditation by the CPD Certification Service for the FLMC is a further recognition of quality for this already popular and industry leading training programme. With over 25 years’ experience providing continuing professional development training certification, the CPD Certification Service is the world’s leading organisation for those looking to get CPD certified for training courses and events.

Commenting on the awarding of official CPD accreditation for the FIDIC Future Leaders Management Course, Michael Broadley, general manager of the FIDIC Academy, which organises all FIDIC training and development activities, said: “We are delighted that the FIDIC FLMC has received this official CPD accreditation as it recognises the quality of the training that we deliver as part of the course and provides us with even more validation for this important industry qualification.

“We know that employers want their staff to receive CPD credits for the training that they undertake and having the FLMC officially accredited will be a big boost for the programme. It shows that the FLMC has been evaluated to the highest standards and with millions of professionals around the world recognising the CPD Certification Service’s certified symbol as the qualitative benchmark that sets high standards in training and development, those who sign up for the FIDIC Future Leaders Management Course can be confident that they will be receiving quality training and a quality qualification.”

Receiving the official CPD accreditation is set to make the FLMC programme even more attractive to applicants. Applications for the certificate’s 2023 cohort are currently open and applicants can find out more information and sign up on the FIDIC website at https://www.fidic.org/events/fidic-2023-future-leaders-management-course-flmc

Images include the 2022 graduates of the FIDIC Future Leaders Management Course celebrating their success at FIDIC’s annual Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva last September and also the CPD Certification Service logo.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.