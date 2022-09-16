GTACS 2022 Conference – RESILIENCE BY DESIGN: A gathering of Risk and Security Leaders at ISACA Singapore’s Flagship Conference

The 300 event attendees were addressed by notable leaders and speakers that included:
- Guest of Honor Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development
- Keynote speaker Mr Dan Yock Hau, Assistant Chief Executive, National Cyber Resilience, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore
- Keynote speaker Mr Leon Chang, Assistant Chief Executive, Cyber Defence Group & Chief Risk Office, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)
For the second consecutive year at the annual GTACS event, ISACA SG conducted the ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards to recognize exceptional individuals and companies with excellent performance and influence in the areas of cyber security, governance, risk management and regulatory compliance.
The awards were presented by Guest of Honor Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development.
Award recipients
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
IT Audit Leader
Gaurav Gupta
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
IT Governance Leader
David Yeung
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
IT Risk Leader
Thomas Kok Chun Hong
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
InfoSec Leader
Paul Lek
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
Youth Leader
Tan Ci En, Anne
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
Cyber Security Young Leader
Chea Le Xin, Andrea
2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards
Best Employer for Lifelong Cyber Learning
Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore
Find out about the ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards and Judging Panel here.
ISACA® (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education, and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its more than 450,000 engaged professionals in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology.
By offering industry-leading knowledge, standards, credentialing, and education, ISACA enables professionals to apply technology in ways that instil confidence, address threats, drive innovation and create positive momentum for their organizations.
ISACA is the creator of the COBIT framework, which helps organizations effectively govern and manage their information and technology. Through its Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX), ISACA helps organizations develop skilled cyber workforces and enables individuals to grow and advance their cyber careers.
Established in 1969, ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including 224 chapters and offices in both the United States and China, and more than 150,000 members. Its members include internal and external auditors, CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, educators, information security and control professionals, business managers, students, and IT consultants.