GTACS 2022 Conference – RESILIENCE BY DESIGN: A gathering of Risk and Security Leaders at ISACA Singapore’s Flagship Conference

ISACA Singapore Chapter (ISACA SG) held its annual GTACS event on 15 September 2022. Centered around the theme – RESILIENCE BY DESIGN: securing digital trust in the next normal, the event delved into today’s challenges in deploying cyber security, global practices for achieving resilience, and strategies for securing digital trust for organization.

The 300 event attendees were addressed by notable leaders and speakers that included:

Guest of Honor Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development Keynote speaker Mr Dan Yock Hau, Assistant Chief Executive, National Cyber Resilience, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Keynote speaker Mr Leon Chang, Assistant Chief Executive, Cyber Defence Group & Chief Risk Office, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)

For the second consecutive year at the annual GTACS event, ISACA SG conducted the ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards to recognize exceptional individuals and companies with excellent performance and influence in the areas of cyber security, governance, risk management and regulatory compliance.

The awards were presented by Guest of Honor Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development.

Award recipients

2022 ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards

IT Audit Leader

Gaurav Gupta

IT Governance Leader

David Yeung

IT Risk Leader

Thomas Kok Chun Hong

InfoSec Leader

Paul Lek

Youth Leader

Tan Ci En, Anne

Cyber Security Young Leader

Chea Le Xin, Andrea

Best Employer for Lifelong Cyber Learning

Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore

Find out about the ISACA Singapore Cyber Leadership Awards and Judging Panel here.

ISACA® (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education, and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its more than 450,000 engaged professionals in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology.

​

By offering industry-leading knowledge, standards, credentialing, and education, ISACA enables professionals to apply technology in ways that instil confidence, address threats, drive innovation and create positive momentum for their organizations.

ISACA is the creator of the COBIT framework, which helps organizations effectively govern and manage their information and technology. Through its Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX), ISACA helps organizations develop skilled cyber workforces and enables individuals to grow and advance their cyber careers.

Established in 1969, ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including 224 chapters and offices in both the United States and China, and more than 150,000 members. Its members include internal and external auditors, CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, educators, information security and control professionals, business managers, students, and IT consultants.