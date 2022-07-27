ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers, implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will give a poster presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC®) to be held July 31-August 4, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego California and online.

Poster presentation of study comparing oligomer selectivity of PMN310 to that of other amyloid-beta-directed antibodies

Dr. Johanne Kaplan, ProMIS Chief Development Officer, will present the poster entitled: “Distinguishing between amyloid-beta-directed antibodies: ability of PMN310 to target toxic oligomers despite competing species.” The poster describes the design and results of a study wherein ProMIS’ lead therapeutic candidate PMN310 was compared to other amyloid-beta-directed antibodies for selectivity and ability to maintain interaction with toxic oligomers in the presence of competing monomers.

Dr. Kaplan will deliver her poster presentation (P1-090) on July 31 from 12:30 – 2:15 PM local time in person at the San Diego Convention Center Exhibit Hall and online. Please consult the AAIC® website (https://alz.org/aaic/overview.asp) for any further updates. The poster presentation will be available on the ProMIS website (www.promisneurosciences.com) after the AAIC® closes on Aug 4, 2022.

AAIC® is the largest, most influential international meeting focused on advancing dementia science. The annual conference convenes the world’s leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care community to share research discoveries supporting new methods of prevention, treatment and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

ProMIS Neurosciences’ lead therapeutic candidate, PMN310, is a monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s disease created with a novel, proprietary method for generating and developing antibodies that can uniquely and precisely target toxic forms of otherwise normal proteins. PMN310 selectively targets the toxic oligomeric species of amyloid-beta (Aß), a root cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Preclinical studies have shown that PMN310 demonstrates a high degree of binding to toxic oligomers as opposed to non-toxic forms of Aß, possessing greater selectivity versus other Aß-directed antibodies.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platforms – ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

www.promisneurosciences.com

Twitter and LinkedIn