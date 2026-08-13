LunaJets Posts Best Month in Company History with nearly 15% Growth

Strong July performance and new Moroccan office underscore resilience and continued expansion.

LunaJets, the leading European booking platform for on-demand private jet charter, today announced that July 2026 was the strongest month in the company’s history, with revenues up nearly 15% compared with the same period last year.

The result marks a clear acceleration following a solid but more moderate performance in the second quarter.

The achievement comes against a backdrop of a soft private-jet market and a complex international environment, including ongoing tensions in the Middle East and elevated fuel surcharges. Despite these headwinds, every LunaJets office delivered strong results, including the Dubai team.

“These figures reaffirm our position as the reference booking platform for on-demand private jet charter,” said Guillaume Launay, CEO of LunaJets. “Clients continue to choose us for the flexibility, speed and reliability of our service.”

Key operational strengths supporting this performance include enhanced base coordination across the network, significantly faster booking processes enabled by the company’s newly redesigned website, and proactive team support designed to minimise the impact of airport disruptions on clients’ travel plans.

LunaJets also announced that its new office in Casablanca, Morocco, will open in September 2026, under the leadership of Christelle Candia.

“Morocco has become a strategic market for private aviation, with strong demand from both corporate and leisure clients. As the country continues to establish itself as a major destination, Casablanca strengthens our position by bringing the same level of local expertise and responsiveness that has driven our growth,” said Christelle.

The Moroccan base expands the company’s presence in North Africa and strengthens its ability to serve clients travelling to and from the region.

“A 25% increase in new customers this month shows that clients continue to value our simple, flexible model. Our streamlined platform and responsive teams keep setting us apart across every region we operate in,” said Eriks Ziverts, Global Head of Sales at LunaJets.

LunaJets remains focused on delivering the most flexible and responsive private-jet charter experience.

LunaJets is a leading European platform specialising in on-demand private jet charter. With a network of offices across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, the company provides clients with rapid access to a wide range of aircraft, transparent pricing and dedicated 24/7 support.