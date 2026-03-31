Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a specialist in healthcare, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation is committed to improving patient welfare through a range of innovative new funding models.

“As philanthropic engineers, we are proud to be an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026 and to contribute a Canadian healthcare perspective to this global conversation,” says Christine Mitchell, President and CEO of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation. “In communities like Chatham-Kent, building sustainable healthcare systems requires long-term thinking, collaboration, and a willingness to design solutions that will serve patients and families well into the future.”

World Engineering Day celebrations will be launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Ludovica Bellomaria, SJH Group Director, Operations, says: “World Engineering Day is a unique opportunity for organisations to share the best of what the industry has to offer, so we’re excited to have Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation providing their expertise in healthcare as an official partner.”

To view Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/chatham-kent-health-alliance-foundation/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net