Candescent Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for Small Businesses at Zions Bancorporation with Autobooks

Delivers secure, hardware-free payment acceptance inside Zions Bancorporation’s mobile banking experience.

Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced a collaboration with Zions Bancorporation and Autobooks to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to Zions Bancorporation’s small business customers. The solution enables secure, in-person, contactless payments without extra hardware, helping business owners get paid faster and more conveniently.

Integrated directly into Zions Bancorporation’s mobile banking experience, the solution empowers small businesses to get paid faster and more securely wherever they do business, with funds deposited straight into their bank account. The integration expands Zions Bancorporation’s small business toolkit, which already includes professional invoicing and online payment acceptance. This launch reflects how Candescent brings together partners, payments, and digital experiences to help financial institutions deliver Intelligent Banking for small businesses.

“Candescent is a proven leader in empowering financial institutions to innovate faster, with a laser focus on intelligent customer-centric experiences that drive impact,” said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer, Candescent. “By collaborating with Autobooks and Zions Bancorporation to embed Tap to Pay on iPhone directly into Zions Bancorporation’s mobile banking experience, we are removing friction from the payment process and enabling small businesses to get paid faster and more securely. This is a powerful example of how intelligent integrated digital tools can transform everyday banking into a growth engine for small businesses.”

“Tap to Pay on iPhone is the latest addition to the small business tools Autobooks delivers through Candescent. In-person payments now connect to the same invoicing, accounting, and cash flow tools already inside digital banking, giving business owners one complete picture of their money. Fintechs and megabanks are targeting small businesses with individual tools, increasing competition for customer primacy. This gives financial institutions something better: a complete, connected solution their customers don’t have to leave to find.”

Autobooks is a featured partner in the Candescent Marketplace, the curated ecosystem of fintech integrations purpose-built for banks and credit unions seeking to expand their digital capabilities without disrupting their core banking infrastructure.

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

Web site: www.candescent.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/candescent-tech/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@Candescent-tech/videos

Autobooks helps financial institutions bring payments, bill pay, accounting, and lending together in one connected experience inside digital banking. Instead of stitching together separate vendors, banks and credit unions partner with Autobooks to give their small business customers the tools to get paid, pay others, manage their books, and access working capital. Based in Detroit, Autobooks is trusted by thousands of financial institutions nationwide to help them deepen small business relationships.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com