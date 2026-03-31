Aretian confirmed as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026

Aretian has been selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a pioneer in urban development, Aretian is shaping the future of our cities through network theory-driven machine learning and a broad variety of evidence-based metrics.

“At Aretian Urban Analytics and Design, we believe that combining city science, urban design, and artificial intelligence allows us to better understand cities as complex systems and make smarter decisions. We are honored to contribute to World Engineering Day 2026 and to support the global engineering community in advancing innovation for sustainable development,” says Ramon Gras, Founder and CEO of Aretian.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Ludovica Bellomaria, SJH Group Director, Operations, says: “World Engineering Day is a unique opportunity for organisations to share the best of what the industry has to offer, so we’re excited to have Aretian providing their expertise in urban development as an official partner.”

To view Aretian’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/aretian/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net