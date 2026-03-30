BusinessEuropeHealth
2 min.Read

EMA Aesthetics Unveils BLŪPRIN™ at AMWC Monaco, Introducing a New Standard in Regenerative Exosomes

R Powell
By R Powell

EMA Aesthetics (www.emaaesthetics.com), a global aesthetics company focused on regenerative innovation, today announced the scientific unveiling of BLŪPRIN™, its human exosome platform. This unveiling builds on EMA Aesthetics’s previously announced strategic relationship with MonoTx™, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing next-generation regenerative innovation.

A Platform Built on Source, Safety, and Characterisation 

BLŪPRIN™ exosomes are derived from human umbilical cord blood plasma sourced through accredited public cord blood banks and purified using a proprietary process designed to preserve structural integrity and activity.

The exosomes have been characterised using established methods, including nanoparticle sizing, electron microscopy imaging, and identification of recognised exosome surface markers, supporting confirmation of intact exosomes and consistent quality.

EMA’s research programme includes comparative studies evaluating umbilical cord blood exosomes alongside other commonly used sources in human skin cell models. In these studies, BLŪPRIN™ umbilical cord blood-derived exosomes demonstrated:

  • Significantly stronger results at lower concentrations
  • Broad modulation of gene expression, including engagement of pathways associated with normal cellular function and repair
  • Consistent, controlled results

This positions BLŪPRIN™ not simply in cell communications, but as a regenerative component to support how cells naturally function.

From Ingredient to Platform

The unveiling of BLŪPRIN™ establishes a unified scientific and brand framework for EMA Aesthetics’ exosome technology, anchored in traceable sourcing, safety, and performance.

While the underlying exosome technology is already utilized within Préime®’s Pure line, BLŪPRIN™ represents a broader ambition: to define a new global standard for consistency, safety, and regenerative performance in exosome-based aesthetics.

Enabling the Next Era of Regenerative Aesthetics

Regenerative aesthetics is evolving toward longevity-led care, focused on maintaining longterm skin quality and function.

Malcolm Wall Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of EMA Aesthetics, commented:

“Regenerative aesthetics is entering a new phase—one focused on long-term skin function, not short-term stimulation. BLŪPRIN™ reflects that shift. It brings together traceable sourcing, safety, and a deeper understanding of how cells repair and maintain themselves over time.”

Scientific Programme and Ongoing Research

EMA Aesthetics will present additional scientific materials at AMWC Monaco and through subsequent scientific communications, further detailing biological activity, safety profile, and clinical relevance.

Regulatory & Claims Notice

BLŪPRIN™ is intended for aesthetic and cosmetic applications. Statements regarding biological activity and subsequent results are based on EMA Aesthetics’ research programme and do not constitute medical or therapeutic claims. Product claims and intended use may vary by market and will comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

EMA Aesthetics is an international aesthetics company focused on advanced skincare technology and combination therapy, delivering science-led innovation for practitioners and patients worldwide.

Trademark notice: Préime® is a registered trademark of EMA Aesthetics Ltd.

BLŪPRIN™ is EMA Aesthetics’ proprietary human exosome platform 

AMWC Monaco: 26–28 March 2026, Grimaldi Forum 

Hot this week

Europe

LONG-TERM HEAVY CANNABIS USE LINKED TO THINNING IN FRONTAL BRAIN REGION

0
Cannabis is often perceived as relatively low risk. However,...
Americas

Israeli Police Block Palm Sunday Mass at Holy Sepulchre, Raising Alarm Over Religious Freedom in Jerusalem

0
In an unprecedented move that has sparked international outrage,...
Americas

Allegations of Torture, Mass Killings of Journalists, and Expanding Regional Strikes: Mounting Evidence of Systemic Abuse in Israel’s War on Gaza

0
A growing body of testimony from Palestinian journalists released...
Americas

Israel at the Brink? War, Collapse Warnings, and the Unthinkable Endgame

0
A stark and controversial warning from former senior U.S....
Americas

Israel Dismisses Peace Appeal from Atomic Bomb Survivors, Returns Their Letter

0
A peace appeal submitted by survivors of the atomic...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

NewsEuropeBusinessAmericasTechnologyMid-EastLifestyle
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
LONG-TERM HEAVY CANNABIS USE LINKED TO THINNING IN FRONTAL BRAIN REGION
LONG-TERM HEAVY CANNABIS USE LINKED TO THINNING IN FRONTAL BRAIN REGION