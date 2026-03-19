Modulaire is an official Partner for World Engineering Day 2026

Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific’s leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, announced that it will serve as an official partner for the World Engineering Day 2026 campaign, for the second consecutive year.

Modulaire Group, as a leading voice in modular services and infrastructure, has once again been selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, which was launched today in Jakarta on 4 March 2026.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, World Engineering Day is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

The launch marks the start of a year-long international campaign of events, films, features and news, championing the achievements of engineers around the world, and promoting engineering as a rewarding career path.

As an official partner, Modulaire Group’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the global importance of engineering. Modulaire will contribute two short films to raise awareness of Gender Equality (SDG5) in engineering and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG12), which will be hosted on the official WED website and featured at key events including COP31, UN DESA High-level Political Forum and the Global Engineering Council.

This year’s campaign expects to reach more than 100 million people worldwide. The theme, “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation,” underscores engineering’s critical contribution to meeting the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Richard Ingram, Interim CEO and Chairman, said: “There is tremendous potential for engineering to advance sustainable development across the globe. At Modulaire we have developed circular approaches such as our ‘Loops within Loops’ model, that keep resources active longer and directly supports our customers’ and partners’ sustainability objectives. Achieving this requires fresh perspectives on materials and processes as well as innovation in product design. That’s why Modulaire Group is dedicated to celebrating engineering achievement, whilst fostering opportunities for diverse talent to develop their careers in this industry”

Emma Cunningham, Chief Operations Officer at Modulaire Group added: “Engineers and designers are developing building methods that make materials easy to reuse, creating spaces that can adapt to serve multiple purposes throughout their lives. Our teams are harnessing these innovations to deliver low carbon modular buildings that support sustainable development.”

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Addressing the significance of WED, Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Ludovica Bellomaria, SJH Group Director, Operations, says: “World Engineering Day is a unique opportunity for organisations to share the best of what the industry has to offer, so we’re excited to have Modulaire providing their expertise in modular building production as an official partner.”

To view Modulaire’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/modulaire-group/modulaire-group-1/ and https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/modulaire-group/modulaire-group-2/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over ~330,000 modular space and portable storage units, and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.