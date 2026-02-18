Announcing the winners of the Tokyo Financial Award 2025: Award ceremony to be held in collaboration with Japan Fintech Week 2026

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is advancing initiatives to establish the city as a leader in sustainable finance and a catalyst for financial innovation, included in a strategy called “Tokyo, the world’s Financial Services hub for a sustainable future,”

The Tokyo Financial Award*1 aims to enhance presence of Tokyo as a global financial city, foster innovation in the financial sector and improve convenience for the residents of Tokyo by building a sustainable society that harnesses the power of finance.

We are pleased to announce the winners of the Tokyo Financial Award 2025, as detailed below, and details of the ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

This will be a collaborative event with the Japan Fintech Week 2026*2 which is organized by the Financial Services Agency (FSA). It will also include pitches by the award-winning business operators and sessions led by the FSA and fintech industry stakeholders, in addition to numerous networking opportunities.

*1 Established in 2018, the Tokyo Financial Award honors exceptional ideas and utilizes the latest financial technologies to address social issues faced by Tokyo residents, as well as those that contribute to building a sustainable society.

*2 To showcase the appeal of Japan’s fintech industry to the global community and create new business opportunities for further development, Japan Fintech Week 2026 will be held from February 24 (Tuesday) to March 6 (Friday), 2026. By collaborating with related events organized by various industry groups, this initiative aims to provide a platform where domestic and international fintech stakeholders can come together in one place.

1 Award ceremony overview

(1) Date and venue

March 2, 2026 (Monday) from 16:30 to 20:15 (tbc)

Tokyo Innovation Base 2F “STAGE” (3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

(2) Program and content

Opening remarks, Tokyo Financial Award 2025 ceremony, pitches by the award-winning business operators, sessions, networking opportunities, etc.

Note: Please see Appendix 1 for a detailed schedule.

(3) Register to attend the ceremony

2 Tokyo Financial Award 2025 winners

Financial Innovation Category: Companies creating innovative financial services

Main award

1st Place: Impact Circle (Japan); 2nd Place: Clarity AI (US); 3rd Place: Japan Asset Management Platform (Japan)

Judge’s Special Award*4

EduCare (Japan), Henry (Japan), MynaWallet (Japan)

*4 The Judge’s Special Award is awarded by the judging committee to other business operators in addition to the main award.

Sustainability Category: Business operators promoting ESG investments and implementing SDGs.

Main award

Investment / Business Subcategory:

· GOYOH (Japan)

· Jikan Techno (Japan) (Also received the Governor’s Special Prize for Green Finance*5)

· Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (Japan)

Sustainable Finance Human Resource Development Subcategory

· Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo (Japan)

Judge’s Special Award

Sustainable Finance Human Resource Development Subcategory

· Yumiko Miwa Seminar, School of Commerce, Meiji University (Japan)

*5 The Governor’s Special Prize recognizes outstanding performance in the field of green finance and is awarded to one business operator among the award-winning business operators.

Note: Please see Appendix 2 for details of each company’s initiatives.

3. Additional information

Tokyo Financial Award and FSA’s Japan Fintech Week 2026 information, as below.

This event is a part of efforts to promote the Tokyo 2050 Strategy.

Strategy 12 Global Finance: Establishing the presence of Tokyo as an international financial city



Appendix 1

Program for the Tokyo Financial Award 2025 (tbc)

Time (JST) Agenda Speaker 16:30-16:40 Opening remarks Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo



State Minister of Cabinet Office 16:40-17:00 Tokyo Financial Award 2025 award ceremony



Remarks from the chief judge

Trophy presentation

Commemorative photo session Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo

Hiromi Yamaoka, Chief Judge

Tokyo Financial Award winners (11 representatives)



etc. 17:00-18:07 Fintech pitch session by Tokyo Financial Award winners Tokyo Financial Award winners (11 representatives) 18:07-18:45 Tokyo Financial Award fintech pitch session



(Voting to decide the winner of the Audience Award) Finalists for the Tokyo Financial Award Financial Innovation Category 18:45-19:25 Session hosted by the Financial Services Agency



Panel discussion: “New customer experience values co-created by financial and non-financial technologies” Hiroyuki Natori, Innovation Office, Risk Analysis Division, Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Financial Services Agency



Shota Horii, Founder & CEO, SmartBank, Inc.



Ryota Hayashi, Co-founder & President / CEO, Finatext Holdings, Inc.



Takeshi Nagasawa, Chief Executive Officer, Merpay, Inc. 19:25-19:30 Announcement of Tokyo Financial Award Audience Award winner 19:30 Closing remarks

Networking opportunities follow the award ceremony (19:30-20:15).

Appendix 2

Tokyo Financial Award 2025 winners

Financial Innovation Category

■ Main award

Rank Company

(Headquarter location) Overview of offered (perspective) services 1st place Impact Circle

(Japan) Provides tools that enable the automatic generation of impact indicators for financial institutions and institutional investors requiring quantitative impact data, supporting the evaluation and selection of investment targets through rapid visualization of social impact. 2nd place Clarity AI

(US) Provides institutional investors with an AI-driven tool that enables evaluation, analysis, and reporting of the sustainability of investment targets, visualizing sustainability assessments while ensuring compliance regulations in multiple countries. 3rd place Japan Asset Management Platform

(Japan) Provides a comprehensive white-label* service covering ETF structuring, establishment, and operational management. This allows asset management companies considering the development and launch of ETFs to focus on high-value activities such as investment decision-making and portfolio management.



*A business strategy in which core infrastructure is provided by one company, while the participating firm offers the product to investors under its own brand.

■ Judge’s Special Award (alphabetical order)

Company name Overview of offered (prospective) services EduCare

(Japan) Provides an education finance platform that leverages function such as future income prediction for students, enabling those facing financial burdens to access education loans and scholarship repayment services from financial institutions and corporations. Henry

(Japan) Provides factoring services that enable rapid screening and funding as a financing option for small and medium-sized hospitals, while also offering a management infrastructure equipped with features such as automated electronic medical billing. MynaWallet

(Japan) Adds a payment function using stablecoins and other digital assets to the Individual Number Card, providing a new payment method while also offering implementation support for both businesses and consumers.

Sustainability Category

■ Main award (alphabetical order)

Subcategory Company/organization name Overview of the initiative Investment / Business GOYOH

(Japan) Provides real estate owners with EaSyGo, a system that visualizes, analyzes, and operationalizes sustainability value for properties. By analyzing social and economic indicators, experiential value, and utility usage, GOYOH visualizes social impact and also offers AI-driven recommendations for improvement. Jikantechno

(Japan)



Governor’s Special Prize for Green Finance Manufactures silica and carbon materials using alternative materials such as rice husks that do not require chemical processing, through methods with low environmental impact. Through collaboration with agricultural sites, it further promotes decarbonization. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

(Japan) Issues an ESG bond, the “Greater Shibuya Area Biodiversity Green Bonds”.

A portion of the proceeds is used to implement greening projects and biodiversity conservation initiatives in the Greater Shibuya area, where the company conducts urban development. Human Resource Development Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo

(Japan) Provides approximately three months of lectures on sustainable finance for working professionals with over 10 years of work experience to develop specialized knowledge. After completion, study sessions and similar events are held to encourage continuous knowledge updates.

■ Judge’s Special Award