Good Grit Agency & Magazine Announces Samantha Southerland as Chief Executive Officer

Good Grit Agency & Magazine, a Southern-based creative agency and lifestyle magazine, proudly announces the appointment of Samantha Southerland as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 2015 by Laura Quick, Good Grit Agency & Magazine was built on a simple but powerful idea: to tell the stories of the South with honesty, grit, and heart. What began as a regional publication has grown into a multi-million-dollar creative business, producing a quarterly magazine and operating a full-service agency that supports brands, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs across the Southeast. The company currently employs more than 16 team members, along with a robust network of contracted creatives, strategists, writers, designers, and photographers, all rooted in the belief that authentic storytelling drives meaningful impact

“Good Grit has always been passionate about serving people through storytelling because we know it’s the most evocative way to create impact,” said founder Laura Quick. “As the company continues to scale, it is important to bring in a leader who understands both the creative heart of the brand and the operational excellence required for long-term growth. Samantha brings that balance.”

Southerland brings more than a decade of executive leadership experience in operations, marketing, and strategic growth. She has served as a senior executive in the financial sector, led multi-million-dollar initiatives, founded multiple businesses and nonprofits, and is widely recognized for her work in brand strategy, fundraising, and organizational leadership. As CEO, Southerland will oversee company operations, team development, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives across both the magazine and agency divisions.

“Good Grit is already a powerful brand with deep roots in the South,” said Southerland. “My role is to protect what makes it special while building the systems, structure, and strategy that allow it to grow sustainably, without losing its soul.”

Laura Quick will continue to serve as Founder and visionary strategic partner, remaining closely involved in brand direction, editorial voice, and creative leadership. This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for Good Grit Agency & Magazine as it continues to elevate Southern stories and expand its impact across the region.

