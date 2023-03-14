Cubic Telecom Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team with the addition of new Chief Technical Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Corporate Officer

Global Software Company Cubic Telecom has today announced three new senior leadership appointments that support the company’s long-term growth projections and strategic priorities. With the appointments of a new Chief Technology Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Corporate Officer, the Senior Leadership Team now stands at eight, which signifies the growing success of the company over the past number of years.

Global Software Company Cubic Telecom has today announced three new senior leadership appointments that support the company’s long-term growth projections and strategic priorities. With the appointments of a new Chief Technology Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Corporate Officer, the Senior Leadership Team now stands at eight, which signifies the growing success of the company over the past number of years.

Nick Power has been named Chief Technical Officer and will be responsible for IT and Business Intelligence functions at Cubic. Nick is an experienced CTO with 25+ years working in the software industry with strong background in IoT, finance and education.

Cian O’Cuinneag áin joins Cubic as Chief Product Officer, underlining the company’s emphasis on growing its strong pipeline of scalable products. A senior leader with diverse international experience in capital markets, eCommerce, airlines and start-ups.

joins Cubic as underlining the company’s emphasis on growing its strong pipeline of scalable products. A senior leader with diverse international experience in capital markets, eCommerce, airlines and start-ups. Dave Kelly has been promoted to the Senior Leadership Team at Cubic, taking the role of Chief Corporate Officer. He works with the senior leadership team to formulate corporate strategy, ensuring that enterprise-level plans are translated and implemented across the business.

Commenting on the new appointments, CEO of Cubic Telecom Barry Napier says: “At Cubic we are passionate about growth and relentless about ensuring that our business excels and innovates to meet the ever-growing global customer demands. We are delighted to welcome Nick, Cian and Dave to our Senior Leadership Team. Their invaluable expertise, insight and drive will be key to unlocking the unlimited potential of Cubic as we continue to innovate and grow in the evolving global marketplace”.

He added: “We operate at a fast pace and continuously deliver and execute to the highest possible standards. Our new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Sandyford reflects who we are as an organisation and creates the optimum working environment for some of the best talent in the business. We deliver world class solutions for our customers and consistently demonstrate the enthusiasm, energy and focus to ensure our continued business success”.

Cubic remains focused on solving the complex challenges presented by delivering true end-to-end connectivity, safely and securely anywhere on the planet, and for the full lifecycle of the device. As the scope of mobile technologies has changed, Cubic Telecom has expanded its mission: solving end-to-end content delivery, helping some of the world’s most innovative companies deliver on their vision for the services and functionality they want their customers to enjoy.

In addition to widespread adoption across leading organisations including Audi, Bentley, and Volkswagen, Cubic’s connectivity technologies enable Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Car-to-Cloud Services, further enhancing the Snapdragon Digital Chassis cloud-connected vehicle platforms.

www.cubictelecom.com

Bio’s of new team members

Nick Power has been named Chief Technical Officer and will be responsible for IT and Business Intelligence functions at Cubic. Nick is an experienced CTO with 25+ years working in the software industry with strong background in IoT, finance and education. Organisational transformation is at the core of his experience with a strong emphasis on independently deployable microservice architectures, automation and Dev Ops. At Cubic Nick brings his technology expertise to the Senior Leadership Team and beyond while leading and delivering on Cubic’s business strategy.

Cian joins Cubic as Chief Product Officer, underlining the company’s emphasis on growing its strong pipeline of scalable products. A senior leader with diverse international experience in capital markets, eCommerce, airlines and start-ups, most recently at ESW (formerly eShopworld), Cian has a proven track record of strategizing, architecting and delivery innovative, large-scale technology products while driving successful commercial scale & growth. His extensive experience leading large, growth-focused teams across product, engineering, design, client-facing operations and sales activities has allowed him to drive customer value, innovative capability and technological advances. He is a Dublin City University Science graduate.

Dave Kelly has been promoted to the Senior Leadership Team at Cubic, taking the role of Chief Corporate Officer. He works with the senior leadership team to formulate corporate strategy and other business units to communicate the corporate strategy, ensuring that enterprise-level plans are translated into the plans of the various units and departments to execute strategic initiatives. He also has responsibility for legal and compliance, managing a team of legal professionals with full responsibility for all legal and compliance issues affecting a global telecoms company. A solicitor with over 10 years PQE having initially worked as a banking and commercial solicitor before moving in-house as a general practitioner with a particular focus on telecoms with Vodafone and Sky before taking up his current position with Cubic Telecom in 2018.

Cubic’s business model is focused on solving the challenges presented by providing true end-to-end connectivity, safely and securely, anywhere on the planet. For the full lifecycle of any device. As the scope of mobile technologies has changed, our remit has expanded: solving for end-to-content content delivery, helping some of the world’s best-recognised innovators deliver on their vision for the services and functionality they want their customers to enjoy. Our reach extends far beyond the connection, into granular per-device/service billing, data analytics, services and near real-time alerting that enable next-generation mobility services.

This is the vision that has taken us to 10 million devices connected in more than 190 countries globally in 2022. Our journey has seen this team secure over €140 million in investment from the Irish Pension Fund, The European Investment Bank, Qualcomm and CARIAD (the software arm of VW Group). Today, our team enables cars, drones, tractors, trucks, buses, cranes and the next generation of IoT devices to meet their full potential, everywhere: 250 software ninjas from 32 nationalities in 19 locations worldwide make great things happen every day.

Cubic cuts through complexity, delivering A SINGLE GLOBAL SOLUTION:

■ Global connectivity

■ Remote device connectivity management

■ Minimal embedded SIM SKUs across the manufacturing and supply chain

■ Seamless integration with OEM IT business systems

■ Access to our global portfolio of Tier 1 mobile network partners

■ Data management and analytics

■ Security

■ Regulatory & Tax compliance