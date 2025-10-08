Global Report: Video Games Transcend Entertainment and Affect Positive Change in Players’ Lives

Video games affirmed as a source of connection, stress relief and mental stimulation in one of the largest consumer surveys ever conducted of more than 24,000 video game players in 21 countries across six continents.

Video Games Europe, in partnership with video game trade associations in Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the United States, today released the 2025 Global Power of Play report. The report reveals the universal social and emotional benefits of video games, confirmed by both peer-reviewed academic research and a survey of 24,216 active (weekly) players aged 16+ across 21 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Video Games Europe’s CEO, Simon Little, said:

“More than half of Europe’s population plays video games – and the 2025 Global Power of Play report, one of the largest consumer surveys ever conducted on video game players, shows why.

The benefits, including connection, mental and social wellbeing, inclusiveness, and the development of important skills, are enjoyed the world over. Our European video game sector has much to be proud of.”

Global Insights

Players worldwide agree on the positive social, emotional, and mental benefits of gaming:

Having fun is the top reason people play video games globally (66%), followed by stress relief (58%) and keeping their minds sharp (45%).

In Europe, the top three reasons for playing are to have fun (67%), relieve stress (55%), and keep the mind sharp (42%).

77% of players globally say video games help them feel less stressed, 70% report reduced anxiety, and 64% credit games with easing loneliness by connecting them to others.

In Europe, 72% of players say games help them feel less stressed, and 56% say games help them feel less lonely.

Skill Development Through Play

Players around the world also turn to games for broader skill development:

Half of all players worldwide say video games have directly improved their professional education through technical or behavioral skills, while 43% report that games have influenced their career or educational path.

Players agree that video games help improve creativity (77%), problem-solving (76%), and teamwork/collaboration (74%). Adaptability (72%), critical thinking (71%), and communication skills (67%) also rank highly.

In Europe, the top three skills players believe are improved by gaming are creativity (73%), problem-solving (72%), and adaptability (70%).

Over half (54%) of global players feel that sports video games have sharpened their real-world abilities in that same sport.

Connection and Community

Video games are not only popular for entertainment but also serve as a vehicle for building and maintaining relationships:

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of players worldwide agree that video games create spaces for positive connections with others.

Among younger players (ages 16–35), 67% say they have met a good friend, spouse, or significant other through video games.

Nearly three in four (73%) in this age group say gaming helps them feel less isolated and lonely by connecting them with others.

More than half of players globally (55%) say video games positively impact their relationships with their children, and 68% play with their children in person at least once a month.

Profile of the Global Video Game Player (Age 16+)

The average global video game player is 41 years old and is nearly equally likely to be male (51%) or female (48%).

In some countries, more women than men play video games, including Brazil (57% to 43%) and South Africa (58% to 41%).

Globally, a majority (55%) of players play on mobile devices.

Action and puzzle games are the top two preferred genres in 20 of the 21 countries surveyed.

Access the complete 2025 Global Power of Play report here:

https://www.videogameseurope.eu/publication/global-report-video-games-transcend-entertainment-and-affect-positive-change-in-players-lives/

Methodology

The global survey was conducted by AudienceNet, gathering 24,216 responses across 21 countries on six continents: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Participants were aged 16–65+ and qualified as active gamers, defined as playing video games for at least one hour per week on a console, PC/laptop, tablet, mobile, or VR device.

Quotas ensured a minimum of 1,000 active gamers per country. All respondents were recruited via professionally accredited consumer research panels.

AudienceNet is a fully accredited global consumer research company conducting nationally representative studies in 52 countries. As a Market Research Society (MRS) Company Partner, AudienceNet adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and GDPR regulations.