Trump’s Gaza Ultimatum: The Final Nail in Palestine’s Coffin

A 20-point “peace plan” unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu grinning by his side, is being sold to the world as the long-awaited breakthrough to end the Gaza war. Arab capitals from Riyadh to Doha have welcomed it. European diplomats speak of “momentum.” Trump himself, with the arrogance of a showman, hinted this would be his ticket to the Nobel Peace Prize.

But for Palestinians, this is no peace plan. It is an ultimatum: accept permanent subjugation, or be annihilated. Accepting it would be worse than slavery. Slaves, however dehumanized, were still materially valuable to their masters. Palestinians under this plan are rendered expendable — permitted to starve, denied dignity, stripped of sovereignty, and threatened with extermination if they refuse.

Capitulation as Framework

The plan, as announced, dangles immediate relief: a ceasefire, prisoner swaps, and the entry of humanitarian aid. But underneath the sugarcoating lies a structure designed to destroy Palestinian political life forever.

Gaza’s governance would be handed to a so-called “technocratic committee,” supervised not by Palestinians but by an international “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump and including Tony Blair. Hamas would be banned from politics. The Palestinian Authority could return only if it renounced the ICC case against Israel and abandoned all bids to join international bodies without Israeli permission.

This is not self-determination. It is colonial mandate by another name — foreigners deciding Palestinians’ fate, Israel retaining ultimate veto, and Washington presenting dictatorship as diplomacy.

Trump’s Threat: Capitulate or Die

Trump did not disguise the threat. Speaking alongside Netanyahu, he warned: “If Hamas rejects the deal… Bibi, you’d have more full backing to do what you would have to do.” The meaning is clear: agree to this ultimatum, or Israel will resume genocidal slaughter with America’s blessing.

Owen Jones, interviewing Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada, put it plainly: “It’s not a peace plan, it’s an ultimatum.” Shehada explained that every loophole is designed to give Israel cover to violate terms at will. Past ceasefires required aid trucks, bulldozers, and caravans to enter Gaza — Israel blocked them all. Previous agreements required military withdrawal — Israel reneged instantly. As one former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, once bragged: “Sign a ceasefire. Nobody cares about the details. You can do whatever you want after.”

Why should Palestinians believe this time will be any different?

Colonial Rule by Committee

Central to the proposal is an international “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and featuring Blair. Its powers would be sweeping: control over Gaza’s foreign policy, security, appointments, and even natural resources. In practice, this means a colonial authority installed above Palestinians, replicating the British Mandate that once denied them independence.

Patrick Wintour of The Guardian compared it to Western colonial boards that ran Congo or, closer to home, Britain’s administration of Palestine before 1948. Shehada noted it would give the board the right to dictate Gaza’s gas field policy — a resource worth billions, snatched from Palestinian hands and placed under foreign trusteeship.

To Palestinians, it is humiliation written into law.

Blair’s Return: War Criminal as “Peace Envoy”

Of all names to resurface, Tony Blair is the most insulting. He is not remembered as a peace broker, but as the British Prime Minister who joined Washington in fabricating the case for the 2003 Iraq War — a war that killed hundreds of thousands, destabilized the region, and shredded international law. Blair narrowly escaped ICC charges, shielded by political allies.

Now, astonishingly, he returns, poised to oversee Gaza’s governance. For Palestinians who endured British colonialism during the Mandate, Blair’s return symbolizes history repeating itself: a Western overseer imposed to manage, exploit, and pacify.

The Blair–Ellison Nexus

Blair’s inclusion is no coincidence. His Tony Blair Institute (TBI) is bankrolled by Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, one of Silicon Valley’s most committed Zionists. According to a Lighthouse Reports investigation, Ellison has poured $130 million into TBI between 2021 and 2023, with a further $218 million pledged. Former staff describe TBI and Oracle as “deeply connected,” with overlapping staff, joint retreats, and blurred lines between think-tank and corporation.

Ellison is no neutral player. He has long funded pro-Israel causes. Now, thanks to Trump, his company is set to take control of TikTok — conveniently at the moment when TikTok has become one of the last platforms where the world can still witness Israel’s crimes in Gaza. In other words: Blair, financed by a Zionist billionaire, will oversee Palestinians politically, while that same billionaire tightens control over how the outside world sees them.

This is cronyism dressed as diplomacy. It is exploitation fused with censorship.

Decommissioning or Disarmament?

Even the plan’s language is slippery. It does not demand Hamas “disarm,” but instead that Gaza “decommission” its weapons. Shehada compared this to Northern Ireland, where weapons were placed in depots but retained as insurance until the peace process was honored. But Israel has never negotiated in good faith. The risk is that “decommissioning” becomes a trap: Israel declaring any pause insufficient and resuming raids at will.

Netanyahu has already bragged that Israeli forces will remain in Gaza indefinitely. The plan’s staged “withdrawal” would keep over half of Gaza under Israeli military control, including all agricultural land — deliberately sustaining famine and dependency.

International Forces: A Suicide Mission

The plan also envisions a “stabilization force.” But no country has volunteered troops. Why would they? As Shehada explained, international forces would be tasked with counterinsurgency — doing Israel’s dirty work against Hamas. Yet without Palestinian consent, such a mission would be viewed as occupation by proxy. Soldiers from Canada or Europe would be sent into a war Israel itself could not win after nearly two years of relentless bombardment. It is doomed to fail.

Manufactured Ghettos

Most sinister of all is the creation of “terror-free zones” — areas cleared by Israeli forces and handed to proxy gangs tied to Israeli intelligence. Shehada described how Israel has already pushed Palestinians into these extermination zones, especially near Rafah. The goal is to corral civilians into camps on the Egyptian border, tightening the screws until people flee into Egypt “voluntarily.” It is ethnic cleansing by stealth, disguised as security.

“New Colonialism”

On Al Jazeera’s Inside Story, Dr. Mustafa Barghouti did not mince words: “This is a new colonialism. It abolishes Palestinian statehood, cancels Jerusalem as our capital, and ignores our right to independence.”

Salman Shaikh, a former UN official, agreed that the plan is not even a plan, but “principles open to manipulation and obstruction.” Nomi Bar-Yaacov added that without a monitoring mechanism to restrain Israel, any ceasefire is doomed. As always, the devil is in the details — and the details guarantee Palestinians get nothing.

Worse Than Slavery

For Palestinians, signing this ultimatum would not bring peace. It would lock them into dependency, humiliation, and hunger, with every avenue for justice stripped away. Hamas would be outlawed, the Palestinian Authority neutered, and Israel permanently entrenched as overlord.

It is not peace. It is slavery without even the minimal protections of slavery — survival without dignity, labor without rights, life without future.

Reparations and Accountability: The Missing Pillars of Peace

Conspicuously absent from Trump’s 20-point plan is justice. More than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. Ninety-two percent of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed, along with nearly every hospital, clinic, and university. Israel has committed starvation, mass bombardment, and wholesale urban obliteration.

Under international law, Israel owes reparations. It must pay for the billions in damage it has inflicted: homes, schools, farmland, and livelihoods reduced to rubble. Yet Trump’s plan absolves Israel, asking donors to foot the bill while granting Israel control over aid flows.

Equally absent is accountability. The ICC has already sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his defense minister over the use of starvation as a weapon of war. Journalists, hospitals, and aid convoys have been deliberately targeted. These are war crimes of the highest order. Any genuine peace framework would begin with prosecutions, not pardons.

Without reparations and justice, this so-called peace is nothing but an invitation to repeat the cycle of atrocity.

The Only Path to Peace

True peace cannot be imposed by foreign boards, managed by profiteers, or dictated under the shadow of annihilation. It cannot rest on ultimatums, cronyism, or censorship. It must rest on three pillars:

The end of siege and occupation. Binding reparations for Gaza’s destruction. International prosecutions for Israel’s war crimes.

Anything less is not peace. It is the permanent enslavement of a people who have already endured genocide.