Casinoble Data Highlights the Shift — A Third of Players Prefer Online Over Vegas

The global gambling industry is undergoing a historic shift as Casinoble’s latest analysis reveals that one in three players now prefer online casinos over Las Vegas casinos. Long considered the ultimate destination for prestige and entertainment, the Strip is losing ground to mobile-first platforms offering unmatched convenience, broader game variety, and increasingly immersive live-play experiences.

The global online gambling market is projected to surpass $130 billion by 2027, growing at a rate of more than 9% annually, compared to a 3–4% CAGR for land-based casinos, including those in Las Vegas (Casinoble analysis of Statista and industry data, 2025). Fueled by 5G connectivity, smartphone innovation, and AI-driven personalization, online casinos are rapidly becoming a dominant pillar of the industry.

“Online casinos are no longer an alternative — they’re becoming the new global standard,” said Emily Beaulieu, iGaming Expert and Author at Casinoble. “Players, especially younger generations, expect seamless, mobile-first experiences. The operators who move fastest on personalization, fast payments, and innovation will be the ones who capture this new generation of players.”

The pandemic accelerated this transformation. With casinos closed, millions of players turned to online platforms — and many never returned exclusively to land-based venues. They discovered lasting advantages that have permanently reshaped player preferences:

Save on costs – No flights, hotels, or dining expenses.

– No flights, hotels, or dining expenses. Play instantly – Access games from anywhere at any time.

– Access games from anywhere at any time. Choose variety – Thousands of slots, crash games, and live dealer tables.

– Thousands of slots, crash games, and live dealer tables. Stay social – Real-time dealer interaction and chat features that replicate the Vegas buzz.

Millennials and Generation Z are driving this shift, with 72% of players aged 18–34 preferring mobile gambling. Female participation has also surged, with women now representing 35% of online gamblers, compared to less than 20% a decade ago. The result is a more diverse, digitally integrated player base that views gambling as everyday entertainment rather than a rare occasion.

Emerging markets are amplifying growth. Southeast Asia and Latin America are experiencing double-digit expansion, driven by smartphone adoption and localized digital payment methods such as PIX in Brazil and UPI in India. Europe remains stable but increasingly driven by mobile, while North America continues its state-by-state rollout of regulated iGaming. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is adapting by investing in hybrid digital experiences and expanding into non-gambling entertainment to maintain global relevance.

Looking ahead, innovations in blockchain payments, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence are set to push online casinos even further into the mainstream. By 2030, analysts predict online platforms could account for 40% of global gambling revenues, signaling a future where digital not only competes with land-based casinos but redefines the entire industry.

