Arrests After “Unauthorised Projection” of Trump–Epstein Images Onto Windsor Castle

Police have arrested four men after what they called an “unauthorised projection” lit up the walls of Windsor Castle with images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein during the American president’s September 2025 state visit.

The projection, carried out by the campaign group Led by Donkeys, emblazoned the royal residence with photographs of Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein — the now-deceased, convicted sex offender — alleged correspondence between the two men, and news headlines chronicling their ties. It coincided with Trump’s meeting inside the castle with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer — a moment designed for pageantry, instead overshadowed by scandal.

Within hours, Thames Valley Police confirmed that four men — aged 60, 50, 37, and 36, from East Sussex, London, and Kent — had been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. Officers described the action as an “unauthorised projection” onto a protected royal site and said the suspects were also being investigated for possible public nuisance offences.

The men were released on conditional bail until 12 December 2025, pending further inquiries. No names have been disclosed.

A Protest in Light

The use of light projections has become a signature tactic for protest groups in Britain, particularly Led by Donkeys, who rose to prominence during Brexit by beaming politicians’ broken promises onto landmarks. In this case, the group sought to draw attention to Trump’s past ties with Epstein, whose 2019 prison death remains shrouded in conspiracy theories.

On social media, the group said: “While world leaders roll out the red carpet, we shine a light on the truth. Trump’s friendships, his history, and what they mean for the world he wants to shape.”

Supporters hailed the act as a bold strike of dissent. Critics accused the group of exploiting royal property and undermining diplomatic decorum.

The Walls Closing In

The Windsor “unauthorised projection” coincided with explosive testimony in Washington that underscored how much pressure is mounting on Trump over the Epstein files. In hearings before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, FBI Director Cash Patel repeatedly insisted there was “no credible evidence” Epstein trafficked young women to anyone other than himself.

But lawmakers — including Republican Thomas Massie — read into the record descriptions of at least 20 powerful men allegedly named in FBI documents, from a Hollywood producer and multiple billionaires to a royal prince. That prince is understood to be Prince Andrew, King Charles’s brother, who has faced years of scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The irony was not lost on observers: as King Charles hosted Trump inside Windsor Castle, images of Trump and Epstein were blazing across its exterior walls — a reminder of how the scandal continues to entangle both American and British elites.

As Professor Scott Lucas of University College Dublin told The Trump Report on Times Radio:

“Cash Patel is there not to serve the American people. He’s not there for any real investigation of Epstein. He’s there to serve Donald Trump’s interests. That doesn’t mean I can prove Trump is named among those clients. But it does mean Patel’s first loyalty is to the man in the White House.”

Lucas argued that Patel’s evasions left him looking like Trump’s “Sergeant Schultz — I know nothing.”

The implication is stark: if Trump is not directly named in the Epstein files, he may still be shielding those who are, because their downfall could drag him down too. The Windsor projection symbolised this tightening circle — a reminder that the walls are closing in on the American president and the cover-up surrounding his ties to the disgraced financier.

What Is the Crime?

“Unauthorised projection” is not a defined offence in UK law. Instead, police relied on broader powers:

Malicious Communications Act 1988 : criminalises sending or displaying grossly offensive, indecent, or false material intended to cause distress. Maximum penalty: 2 years’ imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

: criminalises sending or displaying grossly offensive, indecent, or false material intended to cause distress. Maximum penalty: and an unlimited fine. Public Nuisance (common law, codified in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022): covers acts that cause serious distress, harm, or inconvenience to the public. Maximum penalty: 10 years’ imprisonment — though typically reserved for large-scale disruption such as motorway blockades.

By framing the action as an “unauthorised projection,” Thames Valley Police signalled that projecting images without consent onto a high-profile building can be treated as a criminal act if its content is deemed offensive or disruptive.

Protest, Satire, and the Law

Legal experts say the Windsor arrests sit at the intersection of free expression and state control.

“Projecting an image is not inherently criminal,” explains civil liberties lawyer Adam Wagner. “But when it targets a royal residence during a sensitive diplomatic visit, authorities are quick to frame it as malicious. The law here is broad, and it gives police significant discretion.”

The UK has seen a wave of prosecutions in recent years under public nuisance and malicious communications statutes, particularly against protest groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

By comparison, malicious communications cases involving threatening emails to MPs often result in suspended sentences or fines. Protest projections, being symbolic and non-violent, usually attract lighter penalties — though the high-profile setting of Windsor Castle could tilt decisions toward harsher outcomes.

Symbolism and Fallout

The image of Trump and Epstein emblazoned across Windsor Castle’s centuries-old stonework carried symbolism on multiple levels. It disrupted the royal stagecraft around Trump’s visit, exposing a raw undercurrent of public anger at both the American president and the UK establishment that hosted him.

For critics, the arrests underscored an increasingly punitive approach to dissent. “This wasn’t vandalism or violence,” said one supporter of the activists. “It was light on a wall. The heavy-handed response tells you more about protecting powerful men than protecting the law.”

The juxtaposition with Washington’s hearings was unavoidable: as Trump was feted in Britain, his allies in the FBI were fending off accusations of a cover-up in the Epstein case. Whether or not Trump is ever directly implicated, the spectacle in Windsor made clear that the questions surrounding him — and those in his orbit, from Wall Street to the British royal family — will not be so easily erased.

What Comes Next

The four men arrested after the Windsor “unauthorised projection” will return for a bail hearing in December, when prosecutors must decide whether to press charges. If the case proceeds, it will test the boundaries of protest rights in Britain — and whether shining light on uncomfortable truths is now treated as a crime.

In Washington, meanwhile, Republicans themselves are breaking ranks to demand the release of Epstein files, with Massie declaring: “No Republican wants to be covering up for pedophilia.”

As Windsor Castle returns to quiet normality, the projected images linger in public memory: a reminder that even the most carefully choreographed state spectacle can be disrupted by a beam of light — and that the scandal linking Trump, Epstein, and even King Charles’s own brother will not fade so easily.