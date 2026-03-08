Missing Epstein Files Surface: FBI Interview Memos Revive Decade-Old Allegations Involving Donald Trump

The release of previously withheld FBI interview summaries from the sprawling Jeffrey Epstein archive has reignited scrutiny of long-running allegations involving U.S. President Donald Trump and the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. But while the documents have generated headlines and political controversy in Washington, a closer examination reveals that the underlying claims are not new. Instead, the newly published material primarily exposes procedural questions about how the U.S. Department of Justice handled the massive trove of Epstein records.

The documents in question consist of three FBI interview summaries from 2019, known as “Form 302” reports, detailing conversations agents had with an unnamed woman who alleged that both Epstein and Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. The files were recently added to the Justice Department’s online Epstein archive after journalists discovered they had been omitted from earlier releases. Officials said the records were mistakenly excluded because they had been incorrectly coded as duplicate files during a document review process.

The release has triggered accusations of a cover-up from some Democratic lawmakers, while the White House insists the documents contain nothing more than unverified accusations that investigators previously declined to pursue.

The Missing Files

The controversy emerged after reporters examining the Justice Department’s Epstein database noticed inconsistencies in the document index. File numbering indicated that FBI agents had conducted four interviews with the woman in 2019 during the investigation into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Yet only one interview summary appeared in the archive.

The missing material—more than 50 pages of interview notes and related records—was eventually located and uploaded to the Justice Department’s website. Officials said the omission was the result of a technical error during the review process.

“The files were incorrectly coded as duplicative and therefore excluded from the original release,” the department said in a statement.

The discovery comes amid a sweeping disclosure effort mandated by legislation passed in 2025 requiring the Justice Department to release records from federal investigations into Epstein. Since then, millions of pages of material—including witness statements, tip-line reports, correspondence, and investigative notes—have been made public.

What the FBI Interviews Contain

According to the newly published interview summaries, the woman told FBI agents that Epstein began abusing her when she was around 13 years old. She claimed Epstein introduced her to Trump in the 1980s when she was still a teenager and that both men sexually assaulted her when she was between 13 and 15.

In one account summarized by investigators, the woman alleged that Trump attempted to force her to perform a sexual act in a building in New York. She told agents she resisted and managed to escape.

The interviews also included other claims about Epstein’s activities. The woman said Epstein transported her between locations in New York and New Jersey and alleged that Epstein boasted about blackmailing powerful individuals. She further claimed that Epstein and Trump referred to young girls as “fresh meat.”

However, the FBI records emphasize that the allegations were not corroborated. Agents noted that after several interviews in 2019 they lost contact with the woman, who stopped cooperating with investigators. Without additional evidence or witness testimony, the claims were never pursued as a criminal case.

White House Response

The White House swiftly rejected the allegations after the documents were released. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described them as “completely baseless” and “backed by zero credible evidence.”

“As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein files,” she said.

Officials also argued that previous Justice Department reviews during the administration of former President Joe Biden had examined similar claims and found no basis for charges.

A Story With Older Roots

Although the FBI interview memos are newly public, the allegations themselves trace back nearly a decade.

In 2016, an anonymous plaintiff using the pseudonym “Katie Johnson” filed a civil lawsuit accusing Trump and Epstein of raping her in 1994 when she was 13 years old. The complaint alleged that Epstein hosted sex parties at his Manhattan residence where the assaults took place.

The lawsuit was filed multiple times in federal court during the 2016 presidential campaign but was withdrawn days before the election. The plaintiff’s lawyer said the woman had received threats and was unwilling to continue with the case.

The allegations were never adjudicated in court, and journalists struggled to verify key aspects of the claim. Questions about the identity of the accuser and the individuals promoting the case fueled skepticism about its credibility.

Nevertheless, when Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, investigators re-examined numerous allegations connected to him, including those resembling the claims in the earlier lawsuit. The newly released FBI interviews appear to stem from that renewed investigative effort.

The Trump–Epstein Relationship

The allegations hinge partly on the historical relationship between Trump and Epstein, which has been the subject of extensive reporting.

Public records show that the two men moved in overlapping social circles in New York and Palm Beach during the late 1980s and 1990s. Photographs and video footage from the period show them attending the same parties, including a 1992 event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump described Epstein as someone he had known for about 15 years, calling him a “terrific guy” who enjoyed beautiful women.

Both men later said their relationship ended in the early 2000s. Trump has claimed he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after Epstein behaved inappropriately toward a young woman, though details of the alleged incident remain unclear. Other accounts suggest the two men fell out over a Palm Beach real-estate dispute.

After Epstein was first arrested in Florida in 2005, Trump publicly distanced himself from the financier and has repeatedly said he was “not a fan” of him.

Unverified Claims in a Massive Archive

The Epstein archive released by the Justice Department contains an enormous range of documents accumulated during years of federal investigations. Many entries consist of tip-line reports submitted to the FBI, often containing allegations against numerous prominent figures.

Some of the newly disclosed records include lists of accusations received through the bureau’s national threat-reporting system. These tips reference Trump, Epstein, and other high-profile individuals, but in many cases they contain little supporting evidence.

Investigators typically treat such reports as leads requiring further verification, and most never progress beyond preliminary review.

For that reason, legal experts caution that appearing in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing.

Political Fallout

Despite the limited evidentiary value of the documents, the controversy surrounding their release has intensified political tensions in Washington.

Members of the House Oversight Committee—both Republicans and Democrats—voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify about how the Justice Department handled the Epstein file disclosures.

Lawmakers are seeking explanations for the missing documents and the review procedures used to process millions of records for public release.

For critics, the incident raises questions about transparency in one of the most sensitive criminal investigations in recent U.S. history. For supporters of the administration, it demonstrates how unverified allegations can continue to resurface years after investigators declined to pursue them.

A Case That Continues to Haunt Washington

More than five years after Epstein’s death in federal custody in 2019, the sprawling investigation into his activities continues to reverberate through American politics and media. Each new document release revives questions about the financier’s network of powerful associates and the extent of his influence.

Yet the newly disclosed FBI memos illustrate a recurring theme in the Epstein archive: a vast collection of accusations, rumors, and investigative leads—many of them never substantiated.

For now, the latest revelations appear to change little about the known facts of the case. The allegations contained in the newly published interview summaries remain unverified, and no criminal charges have ever been brought against Trump in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

What the episode has revealed instead is the immense complexity of the Epstein records and the continuing struggle by authorities to manage the disclosure of millions of pages tied to one of the most controversial criminal investigations of the modern era.