“No-One Can Kill Their Way To Peace!” Palestinian UN Envoy Condemns Israeli Atrocities in Gaza, Calls for Urgent Ceasefire

Palestinian Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Riyad H. Mansour, delivered a blistering speech at the UN Security Council today, accusing Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and warning that famine and mass civilian killings risk becoming one of the darkest stains on modern history.

Speaking before an emergency session on the Middle East crisis, Mansour described Gaza as “hell on earth” where more than two million Palestinians face starvation, bombardment, and displacement. He said Israel had imposed famine “deliberately, cruelly, as a matter of state policy,” and condemned the repeated targeting of hospitals, journalists, and humanitarian workers.

“This is not a war. These are atrocities committed against an entire civilian population,” Mansour declared. “Gaza deserves life. The two million still alive deserve food, medicine, and peace.”

Hostages, Ceasefire, and Accountability

Mansour reminded delegates that all previously released Israeli hostages were freed only during a temporary ceasefire, arguing that peace is the only way to save lives on both sides.

“Ceasefire saves lives and releases hostages. Continuation of the war takes lives and kills children, women, and many others—including Israelis,” he said.

He called on the Council to invoke Chapter VII of the UN Charter to enforce a ceasefire and establish accountability mechanisms, warning that failure to act would echo the international community’s paralysis during genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia.

Appeal to the World

Mansour also urged Council members to see conditions firsthand in Gaza and to allow journalists broad access:

“If UN and humanitarian reports are not trusted, then go investigate. Take journalists from Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv. Instead of killing journalists, let them tell the truth.”

He stressed that the Palestinian people remain committed to a two-state solution, insisting that Gaza is “an integral part of Palestine” and rejecting any external governance plan. “Palestine will not disappear. Israel will not disappear. But peace will disappear if this continues,” he warned.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

UN agencies have confirmed that more than one million Gazans face catastrophic food insecurity, with famine already declared in parts of the territory. Mansour accused Israel of weaponizing starvation while continuing daily raids in the West Bank and expanding illegal settlements, which he said are designed to erase Palestinian statehood.

“This war of atrocities must end. We need real pressure to stop the flood of suffering and start the flow of humanitarian aid,” he said.

Global Reactions

The speech drew support from several delegations, including Pakistan, Algeria, and Brazil, while the United States and a small group of allies remained unmoved, reiterating calls for hostage releases alongside any ceasefire. France, Japan, and others urged immediate humanitarian relief but stopped short of endorsing enforcement measures under Chapter VII.

Outside UN headquarters, hundreds of demonstrators rallied with placards reading “Ceasefire Now” and “End the Genocide,” part of a growing wave of global protests pressuring Western governments to act.

A Defining Moment for the UN

Mansour concluded with an emotional plea:

“It is time for life. It is time for freedom. It is time for peace. No more delays. Gaza deserves life, and the children of Palestine deserve to dream again.”

The Security Council is expected to reconvene later this week to discuss next steps. Whether today’s impassioned appeal shifts the balance remains uncertain—but the Palestinian envoy made clear that history, like Gaza’s children, is watching.