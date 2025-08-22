European Patent Office Awards UTECH Products Inc., with patent for AI Systems for Detecting and Sizing Lesions

Utech Products Inc., the parent company of EndoSoft, LLC., which is a leader in advanced AI-driven medical software, announced today that the European Patent office (EPO) has issued European Patent No. EP 3 930 610 B1, titled “AI Systems for Detecting and Sizing Lesions.”

Colon cancer is a leading cause of cancer related death around the world. Colon polyps and adenomas are the first sign of colorectal cancer which can be detected via colonoscopies, recommended screenings at predetermined intervals. The size of the polyp is a key indicator of the potential for cancer, which makes accurate size estimation and recalls for further screenings extremely important.

The patented system consists of three main parts, training the model, real-time analysis and a sizing algorithm. Training the model learns using labeled reference images so that the software can easily understand the different kinds of lesions. With a model created, the software is then able to provide real-time analysis of endoscopy footage, highlighting any lesions that are detected from the model by placing a box around the lesion. With additional reference to common endoscopy tools, forceps and snare that are used to extract lesion, polyps can be sized accurately using the tools as a size reference. Sizes of lesions are calculated using pixels from the video feed and displayed on screen in real-time.

“Our detection and sizing software was created to help providers find polyps easily, which is important for cancer prevention.” Said Bart Van der Meer, Sr. Vice President. “Locating and sizing polyps can be a tedious process, and human error is an unavoidable factor which can lead to misdiagnoses and treatment. With our software, physicians can catch more polyps, improve accuracy of sizing and most of all, help prevent cancer before it starts.

With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of patented AI applications with Argus®, to meet the clinician’s needs in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, OB/GYN, ENT, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology; to name a few. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.

EndoSoft® is the most advanced EHR software company on the market today, boasting Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR solutions.

www.endosoft.com