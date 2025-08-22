A ‘Mass Atrocity’: Israel’s own Data Shows 83% of Gaza War Dead Are Civilians

Israel’s own intelligence exposes overwhelming civilian deaths, while famine, executions of medics, and the killing of journalists reveal a war systematically waged against protected lives.

The Silence After the Strike

In the ruins of Khan Younis, Mahmoud crouched over the bodies of his three children. Only hours earlier they had been asleep, curled together in one bed. Now he dug them out of the rubble with his bare hands after an Israeli missile tore through the roof. Dust filled his lungs. His wife screamed until her voice broke. By the time he reached his children, their small frames were still, their eyes closed as if in restless sleep.

“I buried them myself,” he later told aid workers. “I called their names, but no one answered. Tell me — is this a war against Hamas, or against children?”

Stories like Mahmoud’s have repeated tens of thousands of times across Gaza in the last nineteen months. Entire families wiped out, parents left to cradle lifeless infants, children wandering rubble alone after losing everyone.

For months Israel’s leaders insisted these tragedies were collateral — unfortunate accidents in an otherwise “surgical” campaign against Hamas fighters. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the operation “the most precise in history.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) boasted of eliminating “terrorists” with advanced munitions and rigorous intelligence.

But a leak from inside Israel’s own intelligence system has stripped away the veil.

Israel’s Secret Numbers

A joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine and Local Call revealed in August 2025 that the IDF’s internal intelligence database, as of May, listed just 8,900 named fighters from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as confirmed or “probably dead.” In the same period, Gaza’s health ministry counted more than 53,000 dead.

The implication is stark: only 17 percent of the dead were fighters, while 83 percent — five out of every six — were civilians.

Conflict researchers rarely see ratios like this. Therése Pettersson of the Uppsala Conflict Data Program, which tracks wars worldwide, said such figures were “unusually high,” comparable only to mass atrocities such as the Rwandan genocide, the Srebrenica massacre, or Russia’s siege of Mariupol.

Israeli politicians have long inflated militant death counts, sometimes claiming as many as 20,000 fighters killed, and insisting on a civilian-combatant ratio of 1:1. But the IDF’s own database tells the truth. A retired general, Itzhak Brik, described the government’s public numbers as “one big bluff.” Soldiers confirmed they were often allowed to classify anyone killed as a “terrorist” without verification. “People are promoted to the rank of terrorist after their death,” one intelligence officer told reporters.

The official rhetoric of precision strikes collapses under the weight of these statistics. Far from a targeted war against Hamas, Israel’s own ledgers reveal a war primarily against civilians.

Families Buried in Rubble

The impact of those numbers is felt most brutally in Gaza’s homes. Entire neighborhoods in Gaza City, Rafah, and Khan Younis have been flattened. UN figures estimate that 70 percent of those killed in residential areas have been women and children.

Samira, a mother of four, had fled south four times, carrying what little food she could find. Each time, Israeli leaflets or text messages ordered her family to move again. Finally she found refuge in a UN school, only for an airstrike to hit the compound at night.

Her husband and youngest daughter died instantly. She survived with broken bones.

“We went where they told us to go,” she said from a hospital bed. “We did everything right. And still, the bombs found us. Where in Gaza is safe?”

UNICEF now calls Gaza “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.” Nearly 19,000 children have been killed since October 2023. Many more suffer amputations, untreated burns, and trauma that aid groups warn will scar generations.

Journalists Silenced

Alongside families, Gaza’s press corps has paid the heaviest price in the history of journalism. By August 2025, between 220 and 270 reporters and media workers had been killed — more than the combined totals of World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

The Committee to Protect Journalists calls this “the deadliest war for journalists ever recorded.”

One of the victims was Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif, struck in Rafah while broadcasting live. His surviving colleague described the attack:

“We were clearly marked as press. Everyone knew who we were. The strike came directly at us. It was no accident. They wanted to silence him.”

Leaks revealed an Israeli unit assigned to smear dead reporters as Hamas operatives. Press freedom groups condemned this as a strategy of assassination followed by disinformation.

International law is unambiguous: journalists are protected civilians. Their systematic killing constitutes a war crime.

Medics in the Crosshairs

The destruction has not spared those trying to save lives. Between 986 and 1,580 healthcare workers have been killed since the war began. Ambulances and hospitals have been repeatedly targeted, despite clear markings and GPS coordination with Israeli authorities.

The most infamous incident came in March 2025, when fifteen medics and aid workers from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Civil Defence, and UN agencies were executed in Rafah. Their bodies were discovered in a mass grave with gunshot wounds to the head. Ambulances and a fire truck were destroyed in the raid.

Dr. Amal, one of the last pediatricians in northern Gaza, described the aftermath:

“We carried in children burned, crushed, torn apart. We had no anesthesia, no antibiotics, no blood. Sometimes the only thing we could do was hold them as they died.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent called the Rafah massacre one of the deadliest attacks on humanitarian responders in decades.

Under the Geneva Conventions, deliberate attacks on medics and hospitals are grave breaches — war crimes of the highest order.

Death Beyond the Bombs

The devastation is not confined to airstrikes. The Lancet warned in 2025 that indirect deaths from disease, untreated wounds, and starvation could push Gaza’s death toll to 186,000 — nearly one in ten people.

That projection is no longer abstract. In August 2025, a UN-backed food security body officially declared famine in Gaza City, the first such declaration in the Middle East’s modern history.

More than half a million people there are facing catastrophic starvation. The crisis is spreading to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, threatening 641,000 people — one third of Gaza’s entire population — by the end of September.

Parents describe boiling weeds and grass to keep their children alive.

Fatima, a mother of four, told a visiting aid worker:

“My son cries from hunger all night. I give him grass, anything to fill his stomach. He asks for bread, and I tell him there is none. How long can a child survive like this?”

A UN humanitarian chief said bluntly: “This famine is man-made. It is a war crime that should haunt us all.”

Deliberate starvation of civilians is explicitly prohibited under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The Logic of Genocide

Israel’s leaders have not hidden their intent. Aharon Haliva, head of military intelligence when the war began, declared that “50 Palestinians must die for every Israeli” killed on October 7, 2023, adding: “It does not matter if they are children.”

Soldiers on the ground described rules of engagement that treated all Palestinians as targets. One stationed in Rafah admitted:

“We drew an imaginary line in the sand and fired at anyone who crossed — children, women, anyone. Nobody aimed for their legs.”

Genocide scholars point to the combination of incendiary rhetoric, indiscriminate killing, and policies of starvation as clear indicators of genocidal intent.

Mary Kaldor, professor emeritus at the LSE, compared Israel’s campaign to “wars of population control” in Sudan and Syria. “Maybe the objective always was forced displacement,” she said.

International Reckoning

The revelations have reverberated globally. The International Criminal Court has opened investigations into war crimes and possible genocide. European governments are divided: Spain, Ireland, and Belgium have condemned Israel’s conduct, while Germany and Britain continue to back it.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces mounting criticism for supplying bombs and diplomatic cover. Several lawmakers warn that U.S. aid could make the country complicit in war crimes.

Inside Israel, dissent grows. Retired generals accuse politicians of lying about militant deaths. “There is absolutely no connection between the numbers that are announced and what is actually happening,” said Itzhak Brik.

Meanwhile, protests surge worldwide. From London to Jakarta, millions march against what they call genocide. Opinion polls show Israel’s global standing collapsing.

Portraits of Gaza’s Agony

The Father: Mahmoud burying his three children in Khan Younis.

The Mother: Samira losing her husband and daughter in a UN shelter.

The Journalist: A colleague describing the strike on Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif.

The Doctor: Dr. Amal watching children die without medicine.

The Starving Child: Fatima’s son crying for bread that does not exist.

Each testimony adds flesh to the statistics. They show a society dismantled family by family, profession by profession.

The Collapse of Humanitarian Norms

The Geneva Conventions were forged after the Second World War to protect civilians, medics, and journalists. In Vietnam, outrage over massacres forced Western militaries to adopt rules minimizing civilian harm.

In Gaza, those norms have collapsed. Protections are shredded daily. If Israel’s conduct is normalized, experts warn, future wars may follow the same template: overwhelming firepower, disregard for civilian life, starvation as strategy.

Neta Crawford of Oxford University, co-founder of the Costs of War project, called Israel’s tactics “a worrisome abandonment” of decades of humanitarian principles. “If you look at these casualty rates and their practices with bombing and destruction of infrastructure,” she said, “it is clear they are not trying to limit civilian harm.”

A War of Civilians

By Israel’s own count, 83 percent of Gaza’s dead are civilians. Nearly 19,000 children are among them. More than 1,500 medics and 270 journalists have been killed. Half a million people are starving.

This is not a war fought primarily against Hamas. It is a war against Gaza itself.

Behind every statistic is a human voice: the father burying his children, the mother fleeing bombs, the medic executed after rushing to save lives, the journalist silenced mid-broadcast, the child weeping for food that will not come.

History may one day reduce this to ledgers and casualty charts. But in the records of Israel’s own intelligence, and in the testimonies of Gaza’s survivors, the truth is already written. This was not a counterterrorism operation. It was, and remains, a war on civilians — waged in plain sight, and remembered in the silence after the bombs.