UK War Crimes Complaint Targets Israeli Navy Over Raid on British Aid Ship Madleen

In a dramatic escalation of legal efforts to hold Israel accountable for its conduct in Gaza, the Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a formal war crimes complaint with British authorities following the Israeli Navy’s armed assault on the Madleen, a British-flagged humanitarian ship.

The complaint, submitted to the Metropolitan Police War Crimes Unit (SO15), accuses Israel’s elite Shayetet 13 naval commandos of war crimes and grave breaches of international law during a nighttime raid in international waters on June 8–9. The operation, led by Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, resulted in the abduction and incommunicado detention of 12 unarmed civilians—including climate activist Greta Thunberg and French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan.

According to the Foundation, the attack constitutes a violation of the Geneva Conventions, UK criminal law, binding International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings, and international maritime law. The incident has ignited international outrage and prompted renewed scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of humanitarian missions.

A Civilian Ship Under British Protection

The Madleen was sailing under the British flag as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, carrying vital supplies—medical kits, food, and baby formula—intended for besieged civilians in Gaza. Legally, the vessel was an extension of British territory, and its presence over 60 nautical miles from the coast placed it squarely in international waters.

The raid involved Shayetet 13, an elite Israeli commando unit renowned for maritime operations, which reportedly used chemical irritants deployed from drones, forcibly boarded the ship, and subjected passengers to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the passengers were assaulted, choked by white mist-like substances, and denied access to lawyers or consular services after being detained and taken to undisclosed locations in Israel. Their current condition remains unknown.

Legal Action: Binding Obligations Ignored

The Hind Rajab Foundation filed its complaint under several legal statutes:

The Geneva Conventions Act 1957 ;

; The International Criminal Court Act 2001 ;

; And Section 134 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988, which criminalizes torture under UK law.

The filing emphasizes the legal duty of the UK to investigate grave breaches of international humanitarian law, particularly when they occur on vessels under British jurisdiction.

The Foundation asserts that the UK must:

Open a formal criminal investigation;

Interview released passengers;

Issue arrest warrants where applicable;

Track suspects if they enter the UK;

And coordinate with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Interpol, the International Criminal Court (ICC), and relevant UN Special Rapporteurs.

Historical Parallels: Echoes of the Mavi Marmara Massacre

The complaint draws powerful parallels to the 2010 massacre aboard the Mavi Marmara, when Israeli commandos murdered 10 unarmed civilian activists in international waters during a raid on a Turkish-flagged aid ship. That assault was condemned globally, and a UN Human Rights Council report (A/HRC/15/21) concluded that Israel’s use of force was “disproportionate and excessive” and that there was “clear evidence to support prosecutions for willful killing.”

The Madleen case mirrors these facts: an unarmed humanitarian mission, conducted legally under international maritime law, was violently intercepted by a state military force with no legal jurisdiction in the area. The Hind Rajab Foundation notes that “these are not isolated incidents—they form a pattern of extrajudicial violence by Israeli forces against humanitarian actors.”

Violation of ICJ Orders and International Norms

The complaint highlights Israel’s defiance of three binding ICJ orders from 2024—issued in January, March, and May—which explicitly required the state to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. The Madleen was in compliance with these rulings, and its interception is described as a flagrant breach of:

Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention;

of the Fourth Geneva Convention; Rules 55 and 56 of the ICRC’s Customary IHL;

of the ICRC’s Customary IHL; Article 92 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS);

of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); And jus cogens norms of international law.

As a UK-flagged vessel, the Madleen is legally under British jurisdiction, even beyond territorial waters. The crimes committed aboard are therefore considered to have occurred on British soil, giving the UK government clear legal standing to pursue justice.

Britain’s Legal Obligation

“The Madleen was British territory,” said a spokesperson for the Hind Rajab Foundation. “An armed assault, use of chemical agents, and kidnapping of civilians aboard a UK ship are not just attacks on international law—they are attacks on the sovereignty of this country. The British government has a binding duty to investigate and act.”

The Foundation has called for the immediate release of the abductees, warning that continued inaction may set a precedent for further violations against humanitarian efforts.

Next Steps: Building the Case

The Hind Rajab Foundation is now compiling further documentation to support the criminal case, including:

Testimonies from passengers and crew;

Video and photographic evidence from the raid;

Expert legal opinions;

And archived maritime communication records.

These will be presented to British prosecutors and international legal bodies in a coordinated effort to hold Israeli officials accountable.

Who Was Hind Rajab?

The Foundation that bears her name was established in memory of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was murdered by Israeli forces in Gaza in January 2024. Hind’s final moments—trapped in a car with her family, calling for help—were broadcast to the world after she spoke to emergency responders for over three hours before her signal went dead. Days later, her body was found riddled with bullet wounds alongside those of her relatives and two paramedics who had attempted to reach her.

In May 2025, the Hind Rajab Foundation, in partnership with forensic experts and legal investigators, successfully identified the Israeli military unit responsible for Hind’s killing. The Foundation is now pursuing criminal prosecutions under the principle of universal jurisdiction, including filings with the International Criminal Court, national war crimes units, and UN special procedures.

“The murder of Hind was not an accident—it was part of a systematic pattern of attacks on Palestinian civilians,” said the Foundation. “Her name now stands for justice, accountability, and the global effort to end impunity.”