In a landmark development, the Republic of Peru has formally transferred a genocide complaint against an Israeli soldier to its Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, marking the beginning of a criminal investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.

The case, filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) and represented by prominent human rights lawyer Julio César Arbizu González, has now moved beyond a jurisdictional review and entered the preliminary investigative phase. This procedural advancement means the Peruvian Public Ministry is actively evaluating the evidence presented, rather than merely deciding whether it has the authority to investigate.

“This development signals a clear shift: Peru is now reviewing the substance of the case,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, Chairman of the Hind Rajab Foundation. “This is not about theoretical jurisdiction—it is about the facts, the evidence, and accountability for the crimes committed in Gaza.”

Allegations of Genocide and Mass Demolitions

The complaint centers on the actions of a combat engineering soldier serving in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), alleged to have participated in the systematic destruction of civilian neighborhoods and protected infrastructure in Gaza. The soldier, part of the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps, is accused of involvement in military operations that have drawn international condemnation for targeting hospitals, schools, and residential areas.

The Combat Engineering Corps has previously been linked to large-scale demolitions and operations that violate international humanitarian law. According to the HRF, the case forms part of a broader strategy to pursue accountability for individuals directly involved in war crimes, particularly those associated with demolitions of civilian structures.

Peru Acts Under International Law

Peru’s decision to move the case into active investigation is grounded in its obligations under the Rome Statute, to which it is a state party. The Rome Statute provides the legal basis for prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in domestic jurisdictions when international mechanisms such as the International Criminal Court are unable or unwilling to act.

By assigning the case to its specialized human rights prosecution unit, the Peruvian state is demonstrating that it takes these obligations seriously. Legal experts say the move reflects a growing international trend toward using universal jurisdiction and domestic legal systems to challenge impunity for war crimes.

“This is a small but meaningful step toward justice,” said Arbizu González. “It demonstrates that even in the absence of global consensus, individual states can uphold the principles of international law.”

Growing Body of Evidence

The Hind Rajab Foundation reports that it has assembled hundreds of case files implicating members of the Israeli Combat Engineering Corps. These dossiers are being submitted across multiple jurisdictions, with the Peruvian case among the first to reach the prosecutorial stage.

While the preliminary investigation does not guarantee charges or trial, it signals that legal systems around the world are beginning to respond to the unprecedented scale of destruction in Gaza. The HRF has expressed hope that other nations will follow Peru’s lead and open their own investigations into alleged Israeli war crimes.

“This is not just a political issue—it is a legal one,” said Abou Jahjah. “And Peru has just reminded the world that justice for Gaza can and must be pursued through legal means.”

The outcome of the investigation remains to be seen, but the case marks a significant moment in the evolving global legal response to the Gaza conflict.