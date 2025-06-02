Nexbotix Acquires E-Automation Ltd to Drive AI Expansion & Sector Growth

Nexbotix, the UK’s leading provider of AI-powered business process automation solutions, today announced the acquisition of E-Automation Ltd, a specialist consultancy renowned for its expertise in the automotive and financial services sectors.

Strategic Expansion into High-Growth Industries

This strategic acquisition represents a clear step forward in Nexbotix’s expansion to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven automation technologies that help organisations transform and modernise their operational business processes, reduce costs, and improve performance.

Chris Porter, CEO of Nexbotix, said: “We are excited to formally welcome E-Automation’s clients and team to Nexbotix. This acquisition comes at a pivotal time in our growth, and it strengthens our ability to serve the automotive and finance sectors with even greater depth and capability. E-Automation’s commitment to delivering outstanding service and outcomes mirrors our own values, and we’re looking forward to supporting their customers, learning more about their businesses, and building lasting relationships.”

Unlocking Greater Value for Automotive and Financial Clients

E-Automation’s clients will now benefit from full access to Nexbotix’s end-to-end automation platform, including cutting-edge AI offerings and managed services. These solutions are designed to streamline high-volume processes across sales administration, invoicing, compliance, finance operations, and data processing—areas critical to the success of automotive dealerships and financial institutions alike.

Matt Allen, CEO at E-Automation Ltd, added: “This acquisition opens a powerful new chapter for our clients. The technology, innovation, and customer-first ethos of Nexbotix align perfectly with how we’ve operated. This move ensures our clients gain a competitive edge through world-class automation tools backed by expert support.”

Fuelling Sector-Specific Innovation

The timing aligns perfectly with Nexbotix’s growth priorities, as Nexbotix intensifies its focus on building specialised automation solutions for the automotive industry – an area where E-Automation has established a strong client base and industry insight. Over the next 12 months, Nexbotix will continue investing in developing products specifically designed to help automotive dealerships optimise key operational processes such as sales administration, finance and invoicing, after sales, and data compliance.

Nexbotix is a UK-based technology company helping businesses streamline operations and reduce costs through intelligent, AI-driven process automation. With a growing portfolio of software and managed services, Nexbotix enables digital transformation across sectors including automotive, finance, logistics, and professional services.

www.nexbotix.ai

E-Automation Ltd was a UK-based provider of automation solutions, serving clients in the finance and automotive sectors. Now part of Nexbotix, the company’s legacy of customer success and process innovation continues under the Nexbotix brand.

