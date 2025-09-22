FROM PIXELS TO POLICY – THE ULTIMATE SHOWCASE OF EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES SECTOR

Today, Video Games Europe and EGDF are proud to launch the ‘ – a comprehensive showcase of the economy, the jobs, the games, and the vast consumer choices provided by Europe’s creative and digital trailblazing video game sector.

The campaign strives to explain the industry to people who aren’t familiar with video games – and to ensure that policymakers around Europe are well-informed about an industry that creates a pastime enjoyed by 54% of Europe’s population, employs 116,419 skilled workers and has a revenue of 26.8 bn Euros.

Video Games Europe’s CEO, Simon Little, said: “It can be difficult to explain the multi-faceted nature of video games and the sector as a whole – especially to people who may not have picked up a pad, or turned on a PC or console to experience the many joys and benefits of video game play. We hope that this campaign will enlighten, inform and inspire.”

EGDF’s Managing Director Jari-Pekka Kaleva said: “Game development is extremely exciting and complex and we are excited to share how we work and how we deliver the varied, high-quality creative content to millions of players around the world.”

The campaign will explain:

the industry makeup and how games are made. what PEGI is and how it strives to protect those who play online. the many business models and why they have been created. the huge consumer choice available, may it be genres of games, platforms to play them on, free or paid games, games for an older audience or for all ages, in-game activities, single or multi-player games, and much more.

Video Games Europe

Since 1998, Video Games Europe has ensured that the voice of a responsible games ecosystem is heard and understood. Its mission is to support and celebrate the sector’s creative and economic potential and to ensure that players around the world enjoy the benefits of great video game playing experiences. Europe’s video games sector is worth €26.8bn, and 54% of Europeans are video game players.

EGDF

Uniting the industry

The European Games Developer Federation e.f. (EGDF) unites national trade associations representing game developer studios based in 22 European countries: Austria (PGDA), Belgium (FLEGA), Croatia (CGDA), Czech Republic (GDACZ), Denmark (Producentforeningen), Finland (Suomen pelinkehittäjät), France (SNJV), Germany (GAME), Italy (IIDEA), Lithuania (LZKA), Netherlands (DGA), Norway (Produsentforeningen), Poland (PGA, Indie Game Poland Foundation), Portugal (AVPV), Romania (RGDA), Serbia (SGA), Spain (DEV), Slovakia (SGDA), Sweden (SpelplanASGD), Switzerland (SGDA), Turkey (TOGED) and the United Kingdom (TIGA).