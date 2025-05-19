Valaston Launches in Ireland & UK, Underlining Global Ambitions

Formerly Cohen & Co. Chartered Accountants Limited (t/a Cohen & Co.), Valaston is a global provider of audit and assurance services specialising in the asset management, SPV and financial services sectors.

Valaston, a specialized audit and assurance firm focusing on asset management and SPVs, today announced its official launch from Ireland.

Formerly operating as Cohen & Co. Chartered Accountants Limited, the firm’s strategic rebrand to Valaston underscores its commitment to delivering comprehensive, cross-border financial services, audit and assurance services, anchored by independence, technical excellence, and close, long-term client relationships.

“Our rebrand to Valaston highlights the focus we place on complex financial services audit and assurance services.” said Grainne Twomey, Head of Assurance & Partner. “As a truly independent audit firm, we’re excited to build on our technical strengths and bring exceptional expertise and consistently high-quality services to our clients worldwide.”

Rooted in the core values of “Validity and Valor,” the Valaston name symbolizes the firm’s dedication to integrity, advanced technical skill, and robust independence. With locations in Ireland & UK, the Cayman Islands, Netherlands and Asia, Valaston is uniquely positioned to serve clients across all major financial jurisdictions, covering a wide range of businesses, SPVs, entity and asset types.

“As a global firm we can seamlessly coordinate cross-border engagements, whether clients need local expertise in Europe, the Caribbean or Asia,” added Paul Kinsella, Partner, UK & Ireland. “Our unified brand and one global team ensures that wherever our clients are, they receive the same standard of precision, independence, and senior-level commitment.”

Valaston (formerly Cohen & Co. Chartered Accountants Limited t/a Cohen & Co.) is a specialist audit and assurance firm providing Global Fund Assurance Solutions to clients worldwide. Headquartered in Ireland with international offices also in Netherlands, Singapore and the Cayman Islands, the firm offers deep technical expertise, robust and independent audits, and a uniquely accessible service model for investment funds, VCCs, SPVs, and other financial and non-financial entities.

Valaston Limited (trading as Valaston) is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) to carry out audit work in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Valaston Assurance PAC is registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) to carry out audit work in Singapore. Valaston International Limited and Valaston International (Cayman) are registered with the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) to carry out audit work in the Cayman Islands. Valaston Netherlands B.V. is registered with Koninklijke Nederlandse Beroepsorganisatie van Accountants – The Royal Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants (NBA) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to carry out audit work in the Netherlands.