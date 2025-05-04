Southern Transitional Council Opens Representative Office in Washington, D.C.

The launch of the STC’s office in the U.S. capital reflects the Council’s commitment to deepening its dialogue with policymakers, think tanks, academic institutions, and the South Yemeni diaspora. It also underscores the STC’s growing role as a credible and responsible political actor advocating for peace, stability, and democratic governance in South Yemen.

“This milestone represents a new chapter in our international outreach,” said Summer Ahmed, STC Foreign Affairs Representative to the United Nations. “Our presence in Washington allows us to build stronger partnerships, convey the aspirations of the Southern people, and contribute constructively to efforts to achieve a sustainable and inclusive peace in Yemen.”

The opening ceremony, held in Washington, D.C., was attended by members of the diplomatic community, experts on Middle East policy, and leaders of the South Yemeni-American community. Keynote remarks highlighted the importance of political inclusion, regional stability, and international cooperation in combating terrorism, degrading Houthis’ capabilities, ending their threats against maritime security, and ending Yemen’s conflict.

The Representative Office will serve as a platform for policy engagement, humanitarian coordination, and community outreach. It will work to raise awareness of the Southern cause, advocate for international support for Southern institutions, and promote the principles of peace, security, and good governance in the region.