Focus on Internationalization: Circunomics establishes presence in North America

German start-up, Circunomics, has launched its first office outside of Germany. Located in Detroit, Michigan, Circunomics has taken its next step towards internationalization. With this expansion, Circunomics is entering one of the world’s most important battery markets.

With over 1.3 million e-vehicles registered last year in the US, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Circunomics’ unique Battery Lifecycle Management solution brings industry partners together at all stages of the battery supply chain. Adam Willmouth, an experienced e-commerce/e-procurement executive, will sit at the helm of the US operations as Managing Director. From Client Partner at Accenture and Manager of software verticals inside Oracle, to helping Virto’s eCom and Marketplace Platform achieve Gartner’s Magic Quadrant status, Adam holds a unique view of sales, operations, and market positioning strategies. In addition to having previously opened US, LatAm, and Asian offices, Adam’s previous professional journey will play a large role in the success of Circunomics reaching their expansion goals. Adam’s focus on digital transformation, marketplace growth, the automotive industry, manufacturing and distribution with B2B verticals brings an added surge of expertise to Circunomics.

Successful financing round secures expansion.

Felix Wagner, co-founder and CEO of Circunomics, explains that “the successful conclusion of the Series A financing round and the investment of over eight million euros will enable us to take our internationalization and growth to the next level. Our Battery Lifecycle Management solution address a global challenge – how to utilize the full lifespan of each lithium-ion battery and subsequently secure an environmentally safe protocol for disposal. As we carry out all European business from our Mainz headquarters, we look forward to being able to better focus on the North American market through our new office in Detroit.”

Great strides towards added revenue and environmental impact.

The presence of Circunomics in the US creates closer synergies with local automobile manufacturers, battery suppliers, energy storage providers, and recycling companies. Not only can these industries tap into additional revenue streams, but each of these key players will contribute to the sustainable future of the battery industry. Together, they can ensure a lower carbon footprint and reduced the need for additional raw materials. “We not only focus on the e-procurement of used or surplus batteries, but also on providing AI-driven analytics which determine precise State of Health (SoH), prediction of future maintenance needs, and how the battery will perform in a second-life application,” explains Jan Born, Co-Founder and CTO of Circunomics.

Market and geopolitical changes firmly in view.

The expansion into the US market is just the first step in Circunomics’ global reach. Felix Wagner states that, “Circunomics is proceeding step by step in a commercially sustainable manner. We are keeping a close eye on the current volatility in the market development of e-vehicles and on the geopolitical changes across all continents. As seen in 2024, sudden changes within the battery market can bring challenges and require adjustments. However, with the support of enthusiastic investors, we are on a solid path to a profitable, sustainable, and bright future.”