Award-winning Marketing & Communications Agency, big group, expands into the UAE: The new Silicon Valley of the world

As the UAE cements its reputation as the new Silicon Valley of the world, big group’s expansion leverages 33 years of expertise across key industriesincluding Finance, Energy, Leisure, and Technology—to support businesses navigating a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

With a permanent presence in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, big group is positioned to work closely with existing partners such as Mastercard, while expanding its services to new clients across the Entertainment, Healthcare, and Transport sectors.

With the UAE leading AI, blockchain, and smart city innovation, businesses in the region are increasingly seeking strategic marketing communications solutions that align with their digital transformation goals. big group’s expansion enables the agency to help brands integrate these advanced technologies into their marketing and communication strategies, creating immersive and engaging customer experiences.

Government-led innovation fuels big group’s growth strategy

big group’s move into the MEA region aligns with the UAE government’s visionary initiatives, such as UAE Vision 2031, Dubai’s AI Strategy, and Abu Dhabi’s Smart City programme, all designed to promote digital transformation, develop smart infrastructure, and encourage economic diversification.

“The UAE is a global leader in innovation and digital transformation, and we are excited to be part of this thriving ecosystem,” said Gemma Cracknell, big group Regional Director, Middle East & Africa.

“big group is committed to helping brands harness the power of AI, data, and immersive experiences to drive engagement and growth. We look forward to collaborating with regional partners to bring world-class marketing solutions to businesses in the Middle East & Africa.”

With offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, big group will provide its award-winning expertise across key focus areas:

Integrated Marketing Communications & Business Transformation – Leveraging data-driven insights and technology to craft impactful marketing and communications strategies.

– Leveraging data-driven insights and technology to craft impactful marketing and communications strategies. Event & Experiential Activations – Elevating brand experiences through world-class event management and strategic sponsorship activations.

– Elevating brand experiences through world-class event management and strategic sponsorship activations. Brand Strategy & Communications – Helping businesses navigate the fast-changing landscape of media, culture, and consumer engagement.

– Helping businesses navigate the fast-changing landscape of media, culture, and consumer engagement. AI, AR & VR Solutions – Integrating future-focused technology innovations into retail, customer engagement, and immersive digital experiences.

“Expanding into the UAE marks a pivotal moment for big group as we continue our global growth,” said Nick Scott, Chairman & CEO of big group.

“With its world-class infrastructure, government-backed digital economy, and thriving business ecosystem, the UAE provides an incredible environment for innovation. We are excited to bring our expertise to the region, helping brands push the boundaries of creativity, technology, and engagement in one of the most forward-thinking markets in the world.”

big group is a globally recognised, independent creative marketing agency specialising in finance, technology, and culture. With headquarters in London and offices in Bath, Amsterdam, UAE, and a presence in key global markets, big group delivers groundbreaking strategies that connect brands with audiences through creativity, data, and technology.

For over three decades, the agency has partnered with industry-leading brands to create campaigns that drive engagement, stimulate business growth, and accelerate digital transformation.

big group is a 3-time winner of The Drum Recommends Grand Prix Award and features in the top 30 UK marketing agencies in the B-heard “Best Companies to Work For” survey. The company holds ISO 9001, 27001 and 45001 certifications and in 2025 was awarded the highest rating for its category by the global non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the world’s most comprehensive environmental disclosure database.

A Global Business Gateway: big group’s vision for the region

As one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs, the UAE’s strategic location between East and West makes it a prime gateway for international trade, digital commerce, and the creative industries. This unparalleled connectivity enables brands to scale operations globally, and big group is uniquely positioned to support this expansion with data-driven marketing solutions, event activations, and digital transformation strategies.

Home to Tech Giants & Startups: A thriving business ecosystem

The UAE has rapidly evolved into a magnet for Fortune 500 companies, unicorn startups, and cutting-edge R&D centres, making it a global hub for technological advancement. With government-backed accelerators and investment in AI-driven industries, the region is fostering a new era of digital-first marketing strategies.

big group is actively engaging with key regional players, forming strategic alliances with leading agencies, industry disruptors, and government entities. The agency will prioritise talent development, embedding local experts within partner organisations and supporting the UAE’s vision for economic diversification.

Unparalleled infrastructure & connectivity: Transforming brand engagement

With its 5G networks, world-class tech hubs, and AI-driven infrastructure, the UAE offers one of the most advanced business environments in the world. big group will leverage this digital ecosystem to create highly targeted, data-driven marketing campaigns that help brands deliver meaningful and measurable engagement with their audiences.

Engaging with the UAE business and media community

To celebrate its expansion, big group will host an exclusive media and industry networking event in Dubai, bringing together thought leaders from the marketing, finance, and technology sectors.

This event will serve as a platform to showcase big group’s innovative marketing approach and spark discussions about the evolving landscape of brand engagement and digital transformation in the region.

www.biggroup.ae