Connect directly with an expert doctor about medical malpractice before hiring a lawyer

Unique Service to Link Consumers with Physicians for Written Opinions on Potential Negligence

One in 17 hospital stays involve at least one harmful event in Canada, and as many as 24,000 patients die each year in hospitals because of medical errors.

It isn’t much different in the United States where health care providers make avoidable errors in 3% to 15% of all medical interventions, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an American government agency.

MalpracticeCheckTM, is a unique service that gives patients across North America the opportunity to obtain easy-to-understand, evidence-based reports from health care specialists on whether medical negligence occurred in their particular situation, without any legal input. The company is headquarted in Alberta, Canada,

Before consumers consider the possibility having to pay out of pocket for a lawyer, MalpracticeCheckTM empowers individuals to make informed decisions, following the logic of our adage: Medicine First, Law Second. Initially available only in Alberta, MalpracticeCheck’s service is now expanding to provide access across Canada and the USA, effective immediately.

This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to making reliable medical opinions more accessible, regardless of location. This is possible as medical Standards of Care are essentially identical across all of North America, whereas legal standards vary with jurisdiction. This is best summarized by ‘Medicine is Gobal but Law is LocalTM’.The service provides an affordable alternative to the high costs often associated with obtaining legal advice, breaking down barriers to justice.

Dr Roger Hodkinson, CEO and Medical Director, says there is a huge unfilled need for this type of Direct-to-Consumer service. “The statistics speak for themselves. Our online resource can provide peace of mind and closure for those who don’t want to sue. But for those considering litigation, our comprehensive reports provide lawyers with an excellent overview to quickly decide if they wish to take on the case,” states Dr. Hodkinson.

How does it work? MalpracticeCheckTM takes an evidence-based approach which begins with a detailed phone interview, followed by a thorough analysis of submitted electronic documentation.

Reviews are conducted by seasoned medical specialists with extensive experience in their respective fields. The consumer will receive a three-part 20-30 page report consisting of a thorough analysis of whether there has been a breach in the expected medical Standard of Care, whether such a breach led to significant harm to the patient, and the strengths and weaknesses of the case, as well as a transcript of the interview and a detailed chronology of events.

MalpracticeCheckTM is at the forefront of a revolution in patient advocacy, setting a new standard through an innovative online service that is accessible, credible, and affordable.

MalpracticeCheckTM provides expert medical opinions on potential malpractice directly to the general public without a lawyer’s involvement. With a network of expert specialists across all areas of medicine, the company ensures that clients receive a precise analysis and trustworthy opinion on their medical concerns. The company operates its unique online service for US and Canadian clients from headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

www.MalpracticeCheck.ca