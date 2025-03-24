Kalshi boosts compliance infrastructure by partnering with IC360

Kalshi, America’s largest prediction market, today announced the integration of IC360’s premier integrity monitoring and ProhiBet services in an effort to further upgrade their compliance infrastructure.

Kalshi’s mission is to bring more truth to the world through the power of prediction markets. IC360 will help advance that mission by enabling further security of these markets via suspicious activity monitoring and through ProhiBet, IC360’s encrypted list of individuals who are prohibited from engaging in prediction markets or sports betting.

The ProhiBet platform offers encrypted data cross-referencing, allowing for Kalshi and sports properties to monitor for prohibited bettors in real-time. The strengthened partnership with Kalshi emphasizes their commitment to providing a safe and trustworthy environment while setting the standard for fraud detection.

Kalshi has a long history of regulatory compliance, becoming the first company to ever create legal event contracts in America and spending years engaging with regulators on how to operate with safety, transparency, and trust. The IC360 integration is the latest in a long line of actions Kalshi has taken to ensure their markets are of the highest integrity.

“From the beginning, we knew the only way to achieve the true potential of prediction markets was to build a market that was as safe, trustworthy, and compliant as possible,” said Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi.

“Every decision we’ve made at Kalshi has followed that core principle, and our partnership with IC360 is rooted in that belief. We’re excited to have them as a partner to help ensure our markets remain the gold standard in safety and integrity.”

“IC360 strongly believes that integrity in sport can be achieved through innovative technology-driven solutions and collaborative stakeholder engagement. Our partnership with Kalshi is a terrific embodiment of these principles,” said Scott Sadin, Co-CEO of IC360.

“We’re looking forward to delivering our best-of-breed integrity monitoring and ProhiBet services, while working closely with Kalshi to foster a compliant, transparent & ethical prediction market ecosystem.”

Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making us all more informed about the future. Founded in 2019, Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer of these efforts, credited with legalizing event contracts and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America.

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) is a global technology and consultancy powerhouse specializing in comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting, gaming, and iGaming. IC360’s mission is to set new standards by providing unparalleled services that ensure integrity, transparency, and compliance at the intersection of the rapidly evolving global sports betting market and sports integrity.

