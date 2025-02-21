The Israeli government and its allies in the West have been caught in yet another cynical deception—this time concerning the deaths of the Bibas family, whom they falsely claimed were murdered by Palestinian groups. In reality, the Bibas children and their mother were killed in an Israeli airstrike, a fact that Israeli authorities have been aware of since October 2023 but deliberately obscured for months.

Manufacturing a Lie

For months, Israeli officials and Western media outlets parroted the narrative that Hamas and its allies were responsible for the deaths of Kfir and Ariel Bibas, two young Israeli children captured along with their mother. This claim, however, falls apart under scrutiny.

The Mujahadin Brigades, a Palestinian resistance group that took the Bibas family from Nir Oz to Khan Younis in October, have consistently maintained that they, along with their captives, were killed in Israeli airstrikes mere weeks after the war began. Further proof emerged when Israeli forces overran a Mujahadin Brigades base in Khan Younis and discovered CCTV footage showing the Bibas family arriving there safely. This evidence confirms that they were not in Hamas custody, debunking claims that Hamas executed them.

Despite having this knowledge, Israeli officials continued to manipulate public sentiment, using the deaths of the Bibas family as propaganda to justify the ongoing destruction of Gaza. This calculated misinformation campaign serves to deflect from Israel’s own culpability in the deaths of its citizens.

A Pattern of Propaganda

Israel’s military strategy in Gaza has involved relentless bombardment, with over 76,000 tons of weaponry dropped on one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Israeli officials have openly boasted about receiving massive arms shipments, showcasing their military power while disregarding the catastrophic human toll. The Bibas family tragedy is just one example of a much broader pattern of deception, where Israel repeatedly blames Palestinians for atrocities that its own forces have committed.

During ceasefire negotiations in November, Hamas indicated its willingness to release all civilian hostages. However, Israel rejected this opportunity, choosing instead to prolong the conflict. The calculated refusal to end the violence underscores how hostages have been treated as political tools rather than as human beings whose safe return should have been a priority.

The Media’s Role in Perpetuating Falsehoods

Western media outlets, largely aligned with Israeli narratives, played a crucial role in spreading the falsehood that Hamas executed the Bibas family. This propaganda has fueled calls for continued violence against Gaza, with Israeli officials and their allies using the fabricated story to justify mass destruction. The dehumanization of Palestinian lives is intrinsic to this strategy—while Palestinian casualties are dismissed as collateral damage, Israeli deaths are weaponized to serve political ends.

Even when confronted with evidence that the Bibas family was killed by Israeli airstrikes, many Western politicians have continued to falsely accuse Hamas, demonstrating the depth of their complicity in Israel’s disinformation campaign.

The Broader Implications

This incident highlights Israel’s broader strategy of manufacturing justifications for its military operations. By perpetuating false narratives, the Israeli government sustains international support for its war on Gaza while silencing those who expose the truth. Meanwhile, Palestinian groups that have sought negotiations are ignored, and opportunities for de-escalation are deliberately squandered.

The Bibas family’s deaths, like those of thousands of other Palestinians and Israelis, should serve as a stark reminder of Israel’s reckless disregard for human life—even that of its own citizens. The international community must demand accountability, not only for the killings but also for the systematic disinformation that enables Israel to continue its brutal siege on Gaza unchecked.

As history has repeatedly shown, the first casualty of war is truth. The tragedy of the Bibas family exemplifies how Israel’s propaganda machine operates, manipulating global sentiment while committing atrocities with impunity. The world must no longer accept these lies at face value and instead recognize the urgent need for justice and an end to the relentless cycle of violence.