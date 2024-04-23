ARIZONA GATEWAY LOGISTICS (AGL) AND WORLDWISE CONSULTING UNITE FORCES FOR STRATEGIC EXPANSION INTO MEXICO

AGL began its exploration into the market and business relationships in 2023, initiating support for global trade activities through facilitating collaboration with neighboring countries that can enhance operational efficiency and agility. Commonly referred to as nearshoring, the trend of relocating business operations to nearby countries, rather than those far away from the original company base, has seen significant growth in the post-COVID era.

“Arizona Gateway Logistics has identified numerous opportunities for cross-border expansion leveraging our unique expertise in Foreign Trade Zone services and Arizona’s advantageous location as a border state,” said Julie Pettit, founder of AGL. “Through thorough investigation and strategic consulting, it is obvious that expansion in Latin America is where the future of North American trade can gain significant benefits. We are prepared to blaze the southern trail in partnership with WorldWise Consulting as our cultural business broker in Mexico.”

Through its distinctive collaboration with WorldWise Consulting, AGL will facilitate the entry of companies into global markets, mainly focusing on Mexico and Latin America. AGL clients will benefit from having a guide with extensive knowledge of the cultural differences to navigate between them. At the same time, the firsthand experience WorldWise Consulting brings will help them with the complexities and nuances of doing business in Latin America.

“WorldWise Consulting has an extensive network of influential partnerships in Latin America that we will use for AGL,” said Jennifer Burge, CEO of WorldWise. “Having led projects on six continents and with experience in 54 countries, WorldWise has over two decades of international business knowledge to grow our clients’ businesses. We have focused on Mexico exclusively for the past five years as this is where we see the future rapidly developing.” With plans to leverage this ideal partnership beyond Mexico, Arizona Gateway Logistics continues to innovate in providing international trade services in the southwest United States.

Established in 2015, Arizona Gateway Logistics guides businesses of all sizes, expanding on the global stage. Strategically based in a border state, their mission is to help others navigate the complexities of the logistics journey to mitigate risk, improve profitability, and maintain compliance. AGL also provides elite international trade services in customs, consulting, and Foreign Trade Zones (FTZ) expertise in the Port of Phoenix.

When the fate of your business depends on logistics, get help moving goods globally

www.azftz.com

WorldWise Consulting is uniquely positioned in its unmatched breadth and depth of global business experience. Astute to cultural nuances worldwide, they have built an extensive network of experts at all levels of government and industry. WorldWise has a long history of certified project management, boasting successful project and program leadership in 18 countries. Their strategic intercultural communications, technology, and management consulting experience makes them an intrepid partner for businesses pursuing international growth.

Becoming WorldWise is your best investment in today’s global marketplace

www.becomeworldwise.com