POWER & TEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF DALE STEVENSON

Power & Tel – Grateful for Our Time Together

Power & Tel, a prominent provider of communications infrastructure solutions, announces the planned retirement of Dale Stevenson after 42 years of service, the last 10 in the role of President. Dale has been an essential part of the 60-year story of Power & Tel.

Jennifer Sims, CEO, expressed her gratitude for Dale’s remarkable contributions, saying, “Dale’s impact on Power & Tel cannot be overstated. His leadership has been instrumental in preparing the company for challenge after challenge, leading us to continued profitable growth, and shaping the company’s success. We are immensely grateful for his decades of service and dedication. We will continue to impart his inspirational love of learning.”

Power & Tel also proudly announces the promotion of Matt Spinolo, Chief Operating Officer, to the positions of President and COO. Matt had previously served for 23 years on P&T’s board of directors and then transitioned for the last 6 years to COO working closely with Dale in preparation for this transition. Stevenson will continue to serve the company as a Board advisor.

“I am honored and excited to step into this new role,” said Spinolo. “Building upon the strong foundation established by Dale, our exceptional team will continue to drive innovation, deliver unparalleled value to our customers, and achieve continued growth.”

Since 1963, Power & Tel’s extensive distribution system provides an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. We are a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and Historically Underutilized Business that offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. At our company headquarters in Piperton, TN, we maintain a commitment to sustainable development goals through ISO 14001:2015 certification. Our branch offices and distribution centers reach from coast to coast throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, and our export branch serves global customers from Miami. Power & Tel’s inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives.

To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514