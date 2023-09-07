WORLD’S ENGINEERS GATHER IN SINGAPORE FOR MAJOR GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONGRESS

From 11-12 September 2023, consultancy and engineering professionals from around the world will gather in the south east Asian city state for the annual FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference, the largest and most prestigious global gathering of international engineers and construction professionals. The conference theme, Infrastructure – there’s no time to lose: Sustainable global (and local) strategies to build a better world, will stress the urgency of the need to invest in infrastructure in a sustainable way at a local and national level that brings stakeholders together around a common aim of improving the global environment that the world depends on.

Amongst a range of issues being discussed at the conference, FIDIC delegates in Singapore will focus on the urgent need for investment and how this can benefit national economies, embedding sustainability on every construction and infrastructure project, what politicians want and need from the infrastructure industry, how digital technology is revolutionising the way companies work and how digitalisation is changing how global infrastructure is planned and delivered. The conference will also feature a special showcase of global infrastructure projects that will highlight how the industry is already successfully delivering solutions to the challenges of investment, decarbonisation, skills and capacity and new technology.

Keynote speakers at the conference include Dr Koh Poh Koon, senior minister of state for sustainability and the environment and manpower in the Singapore government, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, minister at the Ministry of Road and Highways in Ghana, Dr Johnny Wong, deputy chief executive officer of the Housing & Development Board for Singapore, Elina Kalliala, global sustainability director at Ramboll Transport, Claire Rutkowski, senior vice president and CIO champion at Bentley Systems, Chris Lewis, global head of infrastructure at EY, Eric Keen, chairman and CEO of HDR, Enzo de Laurentiis, chief procurement officer for the World Bank, Jay Wolverton, chair of the American Council of Engineering Companies and many more.

The line-up of speakers at the conference also includes some of the world’s leading engineering, construction, infrastructure, funders and digital experts, making this a must-attend event for anyone involved in the global construction industry. During the conference, FIDIC is also celebrating the 110th anniversary of the organisation’s formation, adding even more importance to this high-profile and prestigious global gathering.

Speaking ahead of the conference, FIDIC president Tony Barry said: “Amid so many complex issues facing the world, we are only beginning to move on to grappling with the changes needed to address the impact of climate change and climate-related events. The time has come where the world is looking to engineers for the solutions that are achievable and sustainable. I know that our industry has the wherewithal, resilience and ingenuity to rise to the challenges in front of us. We have seen it before and we will no doubt see it again at this FIDIC conference in Singapore – but we will have to rise to those challenges because many of them are existential that threaten our very existence as a planet.”

The FIDIC conference takes place from 11-12 September 2023 at the Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore. Full details of the programme can be found on the official conference website at https://events.fidic.org/fidicgic23/3018750 Follow the conference on Twitter at #FIDICGIC23 and @FIDIC.

Journalists and media wishing to attend the conference should contact Andy Walker, FIDIC Communications Advisor by email at awalker@fidic.org to request a media credential. Only requests via email will be considered.



FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in around 100 countries worldwide.The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36 trillion to global GDP.

www.fidic.org