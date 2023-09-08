PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES CLOSES $20.4 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

At-the-Market fundraise to support Company through several potentially value-creating milestones and beyond

Proceeds from the PIPE financing will be used to advance the clinical development of PMN310, ProMIS’ lead therapeutic candidate, as well as for working capital and other general corporate expenses.

BTIG, LLC acted as the placement agent for this offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities were made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. ProMIS Neurosciences has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC registering the resale of the Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants issued in the PIPE financing.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

