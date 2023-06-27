Immuta Named Snowflake Data Security Partner of the Year Award Winner

Immuta, a data security leader, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , that it has been named the 2023 Data Security Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Immuta was recognized for the company’s achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers secure their data as they create new revenue streams and collaborate across the data economy. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides peace of mind for Snowflake users through end-to-end data security and access control. With Immuta, customers can discover sensitive data, secure it with attribute-based policies, and detect risky user behavior.

“As organizations continue to expand their use of data and make it more accessible to those who need it, it’s imperative that they protect their data at scale,” said Matthew Carroll, Co-founder & CEO, Immuta. “Snowflake and Immuta have a ‘Product-to-Product’ relationship where our respective product roadmaps are tightly aligned. As a leader in delivering integrations with new Snowflake data governance capabilities, we’re excited to continue expanding this partnership as we bring enterprise-grade security to the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem.”

“We are honored to announce Immuta as Snowflake’s Data Security Partner of the Year,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake “Immuta’s comprehensive Data Security Platform delivers deep value to the Snowflake ecosystem and we look forward to continuing to build upon our partnership to further empower joint customers.”

“Immuta works seamlessly with Snowflake to drive secure workloads and accelerate our data mesh journey, so we’re excited to see this next step in their partnership.” said Paul Rankin, Head of Data Management Platforms at Roche.

This honor comes on the heels of Immuta being awarded Snowflake competency badges for driving innovation in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud and the Financial Services Data Cloud. Adoption is accelerating and joint customers are using Immuta and Snowflake to unlock their data in new ways and achieve data-driven outcomes.

Learn more about Immuta and Snowflake here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.