Palm Lane Capital Selects Quantifi’s Portfolio Management Solution

Quantifi , a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, announced that it was selected by Palm Lane Capital LLP (Palm Lane), a London based alternative credit asset manager, as its front-to-back portfolio management system (PMS).

Market volatility, a demanding regulatory environment, and the emergence of new market entrants continue to raise the stakes for investment management firms. To support its future growth ambitions, Palm Lane sought a front-to-back PMS that could deliver the sophistication required by traders, portfolio managers, and operations. Quantifi was selected for its rich functionality, superior risk analytics, and highly scalable platform.

“We have high demands on our systems and we require a portfolio management solution that can deal with the complexity of our trading strategies and streamline key processes. Quantifi was selected as its functionality and flexibility surpassed other providers in the marketplace” comments David Park, Chief Operating Officer, Palm Lane. “Quantifi has helped drive the operational efficiency and resiliency required to support our growth plans”, continues David.

“We are delighted to add Palm Lane to our growing list of credit funds and we look forward to working with them to help optimise their investment decision-making,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi.

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Its award-winning suite of integrated pre- and post-trade solutions allows market participants to better value, trade and risk-manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutions across 40 countries.

Founded by Fahad Roumani in 2020, Palm Lane applies both quantitative and fundamental analysis to generate returns from relative value opportunities arising from inefficiencies and dislocations in credit markets.

Palm Lane Capital LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Palm Lane Capital LLP is registered with the CFTC as a commodity pool operator and is a member of the National Futures Association.