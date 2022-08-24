EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY PUBLISHES ANNUAL KEY FACTS REPORT: AUTHORITATIVE DATA AND ENGAGEMENTS FROM 2021

ISFE and EGDF present this year’s Key Facts – a comprehensive picture of Europe’s video games sector, compiled with data provided by Ipsos, GSD and EGDF-ISFE members for the Video Games Industry Insights report.

Popularity of video games continues to increase, with women and 45-65 year-olds driving player growth

ISFE Chair Olaf Coenen said: “Our revenue remains stable after the exceptional increase between 2019 and 2020, owing to video games’ role in helping millions of people stay connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile, our player base has increased, with women and 45-65-year-olds driving this trend, demonstrating the growing popularity of video games as more people discover the power of play.”

EGDF President Hendrik Lesser said: “The video game sector includes micro studios to large multi-national corporations. In 2020, we employed more than 98,000 people in Europe. Together, we create games that more than 50% of Europeans enjoy. We make games to express ourselves as artists, for education, as businesses and to support wellbeing and health, and often to bring people together – but, most important of all, is that people enjoy them and have fun. Our players come from all ages, genders, creeds and colours. We can proudly say our industry is a great success story for Europe’s digital, cultural and creative economy.”

Key Facts 2021- highlights

Economy, demographics and behaviour

Revenue remained stable at €23.3bn

Digital revenue represents 81% of total revenue

Smartphones and tablets continue to be the leading devices for digital growth

52% of the population between the ages of 6 and 64 plays video games

The number of players has increased: 124.8m players (vs 118.3m in 2020): the increase is noted on all platforms: mobile devices, consoles and PC

76% of video game players are over 18 and the average age of a video game player in Europe is 31.3 years old

48% of game players in Europe are women/girls (average age, 32)

On average, people in Europe spend 9 hours / week playing video games 14.2 hours / week on social media 23.5 hours / week watching TV



The sector provided more than 98,219 jobs in Europe in 2020

Esports:

Global revenue exceeded €1 billion for the first time

The global esports audience stands at 489 million

Europe ranks 2nd, globally, in revenue per enthusiast

ISFE Esports published the Guide to Esports

Responsible gameplay:

ISFE launched #Seizethecontrols campaign to inform parents of the best-in-class tools and guidance available to them

Continued high awareness of PEGI: 73% of video game players and 67% of parents are aware of PEGI age labels

Parental supervision remains high with the vast majority of parents having agreements with their children on spending

The full Key Facts report is accessible here.

Players are at the heart of what we do.

ISFE represents the video games industry in Europe and is based in Brussels, Belgium. Our membership comprises national trade associations in 18 countries across Europe which represent in turn thousands of developers and publishers at national level. ISFE also has as direct members the leading European and international video game companies.

Uniting the industry

The European Games Developer Federation e.f. (EGDF) unites national trade associations representing game developer studios based in 22 European countries: Austria (PGDA), Belgium (FLEGA), Croatia (CGDA), Czech Republic (GDACZ), Denmark (Producentforeningen), Finland (Suomen pelinkehittäjät), France (SNJV), Germany (GAME), Italy (IIDEA), Lithuania (LZKA), Netherlands (DGA), Norway (Produsentforeningen), Poland (PGA, Indie Game Poland Foundation), Portugal (AVPV), Romania (RGDA), Serbia (SGA), Spain (DEV), Slovakia (SGDA), Sweden (SpelplanASGD), Switzerland (SGDA), Turkey (TOGED) and the United Kingdom (TIGA).

