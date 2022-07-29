Haven Residential Promotes Karen Plesh, CPM to Chief Executive Officer

Haven Residential, an innovative and experienced full-service property management and professional group, announced the appointment of Karen Plesh as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Plesh previously held the position of Chief Operations Officer with Haven Residential since March of 2022.

Highly Accomplished Leader with a Proven Track Record of Operational Excellence in the Multi-Family Housing Industry

Plesh brings over 25 years of experience in the multifamily industry, leading teams of executives and department heads through the implementation and execution of strategic business plans to improve performance while maintaining operational excellence.

“I’m honored to step in the role of CEO at Haven Residential,” said Plesh when asked about the new position. “The culture and passion in our company is unlike any other, and the future of Haven Residential is bright.”

In her most recent role as COO of Haven Residential, Plesh excelled at implanting innovative strategies, establishing competitively attractive value propositions, and enhancing customer loyalty while maximizing efficiencies and productivity.

“It was clear that Karen was ready to step into the role of CEO of Haven Residential,” said Robb Bollhoffer, Managing Principal and Director of Acquisitions of 29th Street Capital. “The role needs someone versatile, innovative, and passionate, and Karen’s strengths made it a choice we were confident in. The future of Haven Residential is promising as is, and even more promising with her leading them forward.”

Formed in 2009, 29th Street Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm with 16 offices nationwide. Its current portfolio consists of more than 16,000 existing units and a development pipeline of over 20,000 total units. Learn more about 29SC at www.29thstreetcapital.com.

Plesh holds a B.S. degree in Marketing and Management from Siena College in Upstate, NY, and earned a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership at Cabrini College in Radnor, PA. She holds a CPM designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management and served as an executive board member and President for the Eastern Chapter of the Pennsylvania Apartment Association.

Founded in 2020 Haven Residential is a full-service property management and professional group with a wealth of industry experience in real estate operations, revenue management, marketing and leasing, new development lease-up, sustainability and integrated wellness. Its corporate office is based in Louisville, Kentucky and currently manages over 50 properties across the U.S. Learn more about Haven Residential at www.havenresidential.com.