The European announces its 2022 awards

Major sectors such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Investment, and regional development in areas such as central and & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia have been acknowledged. These companies and individuals have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.
The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.
The winners are:
101FINANCIAL.APP
Best online investment APP Asia 2
Best Brokerage services For Beginners – Asia
Area de Inversion
Best Trading Academy- Europe
AsiaPay
Fastest Growing payment solutions company – Asia
AsiaPay
Best digital payments solutions platform – Asia
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco Finantia
Best Private Bank – Portugal
Banque Du Caire
Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt
Banque Du Caire
Best Fixed Income Banking provider – Egypt
Banque Du Caire
Foreign Exchange Banking provider – Egypt
Banque Du Caire
Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best Bank – Macau
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best Bank for Cash Management
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau
Bank of China Macau Branch
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau
Bank of Industry
Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan
Bank of Industry
Best SME partner Bank – Nigeria
Banque Misr
Fixed Income Banking Provider – MENA
Banque Misr
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA
Banque Misr
Foreign Exchange Liquidity Provider – MENA
Banque Misr
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA
Banque Misr
Treasury Management Bank – MENA
BNF Bank
Bank of the year – Malta
BNF Bank
Most innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Malta
CIFI
Cesar Cañedo-Argüelles, CIFI- CEO of The Year, Sustainable Development – Panama (Global Sustainability and ESG Awards x2)
CIFI
Best ESG Infrastructure Finance Team – LATAM (Global Sustainability and ESG Awards
CINDE
Best FDI Impact Performance – Latin America
CINDE
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America
CINDE
Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation – Latin America
Coyol
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America
Coyol
Latin America Free Zone of the Year- Latin America
Coyol
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America
Davivienda Corredores
Brokerage Firm of the Year – Colombia
Davivienda Corredores
Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia
Davivienda Corredores
Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Colombia
Grupo Maroliv
Best CEO in the sustainability, logistics and seafood industry
Grupo Maroliv
Best ESG – Responsible diversified group leadership
HFM
Best Forex Broker- Global
IDFC FIRST Bank
Most Harmonious Merger Award – MD & CEO – India
IDFC FIRST Bank
Social Impact Bank of the Year – India
IDFC FIRST Bank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – India
Interadvice Anstalt
Most Sustainable Trust Services Partner – Liechtenstein
KASIKORNBANK
Best corporate Social Responsible Bank – Thailand
KASIKORNBANK
Most ESG responsible Banking Service – Thailand
KASIKORNBANK
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Thailand
KASIKORNBANK
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Thailand
Kathrein Privatbank AG
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner- Austria – Global Sustainability and ESG Awards
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa
Kohle Capital
Best Commodities Trading Platform Asia 2022
Most Secured Trading Platform Partner Asia 2022
Pacific Risk Advisor
Company of the year Asia ESG & Risk Advisor Services 2022
Mr James Pearson ESG CEO Of the Year Asia 2022
Resource Group
Best Digital Business Transformation CEO & Technology CEO of the Year- MENA
Resource Group
Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year- MENA
SeaBank
Best Retail Bank Vietnam
Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management Family Office – Switzerland
UnionBank of the Philippines
Best Bank in the Philippines- Philippines
UnionBank of the Philippines
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program – Southeast Asia
UnionBank of the Philippines
Most Influential CEO of the Year- Philippines
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)
Mr. Mark Mabhudhu, Best CEO in The Sustainable Mining Industry- Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)
Best ESG-Responsible Mining Company- Zimbabwe
Vantage Markets
Best CFD Trading 2022
Vantage Markets
Best Cryptocurrency trading 2022
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc
Best Integrated Property Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development – Philippines
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc
Best Residential and Commercial Real Estate Brand- Philippines