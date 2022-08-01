FABACUS TO PARTNER WITH MUBADALA SILICON VALLEY CLASSIC TOURNAMENT TO ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCES OFF-COURT THROUGH DIGITAL ACTIVTATIONS

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Tennis Tournament and Fabacus have partnered to launch digital activations using bespoke QR code technology that will see fans unlock gifts and offers at this week’s event, in a deal brokered by the tournament organizers IMG.

As the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic goes in to its 51st year and its fourth year in San Jose today, the WTA 500 tournament and first women’s stop of the US Open Series, has partnered with Fabacus, the global technology business and creator of proprietary technology platform, Xelacore, to offer a unique digital experience coupled with rewards.

The activation is due to go live today for the entirety of the week-long tennis tournament, with codes displayed on signage around the event ground for fans to scan and engage with for their change to win rewards such as upgraded tickets, offers from food and beverage partners, as well as merchandise signed by the players; giving attendees a delicious taste of California paired with a great day of entertainment.

Vickie Gunnarsson, IMG’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tournament director, commented: “Our ongoing goal is to continuously elevate and enhance the fan experience on and off the tennis court. Not only does Fabacus and their Xelacore Live technology help us achieve this, it also allows us to strengthen our increased collaboration with partners and vendors this year; from local sports clubs to tourism partners, food and drink vendors to social platform partnerships. This technology will allow us to offer unique and customizable experiences for all ages and both avid and casual tennis fans. We look forward to seeing it come to life!”

Andrew Xeni, CEO & Founder of Fabacus said: “After an exciting summer of events with IMG, we are very excited to be kicking off this partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to further enhance the fan experience at this one-of-a-kind tennis tournament. Whilst fuelling the tournament’s data-driven strategies, and providing them with deeper knowledge of their audience’s wants and needs, we are also broadening the possibility for brands, such as Mubadala and their partners and vendors across all sectors, to bring different verticals of their IP together for a seamless brand experience for audiences to enjoy. I hope this is the just the start of a long and successful relationship working with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.”

Co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1971, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world. Owned and operated by IMG, the Hologic WTA Tour 500-level event is the first women’s stop on the US Open Series and features a 28-player singles draw, and 16-team doubles draw. For more information, please visit: www.mubadalasvc.com

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala’s $243 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Moscow, New York, and Beijing.

Fabacus is a global technology provider with a unique data service designed to digitally-transform the licensing industry. The business was founded by tech and retail entrepreneur Andrew Xeni and is backed by a number of financial institutions, including iNovia Partners, led by former CFO Google Patrick Pichette, as well as New Look founder Tom Singh.

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.