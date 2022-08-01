proTunes Announces voiceLink, Online Voice Casting Connecting Ad Agencies and Brands with Top Talent Agencies

proTunes, the biggest supplier of licensable music on the planet, today announced they’re bringing the same ease they offer ad agencies and brand clients in music sourcing, to voice over casting with their new expanded offering, voiceLink. The proTunes platform is already used daily by thousands of top ad agencies and creatives. The addition of voiceLink conveniently opens the door between these producers and the leading voice talent agencies and management companies for voice over casting.

Adding to their existing music licensing solution, creatives can now cast voice over projects on the same easy platform.

“Creatives already rely on proTunes for their music needs, so this expansion into voice over felt natural,” shares Jeff Hixon, Co-Founder of proTunes and founder and former CEO of Voicebank. “With voiceLink, ad agencies and brands can cast even the most complex voice over projects quickly and easily, with seamless access to talent agencies in North America who represent the leading voice actors in the world.”

“I’ve been using proTunes for some time. To now have the option to search for VO’s on one platform will be so convenient. What a great idea. Can’t wait to try out this new service,” shared Jackie Djanikian, Director of Business Affairs at Concentric HX.

voiceLink answers a critical need in the market, creating the industry standard casting platform:

Ad agencies can privately request auditions from any or all participating talent agencies.

Talent agencies can quickly receive casting specs and submit curated auditions.

All file management is done on the platform, where creatives can collaborate and connect with their colleagues.

voiceLink is available now at proTunes.com

proTunes is the world’s largest music discovery, clearance and licensing platform, with over 6 million tracks from more than 2,700 catalogs. proTunes has operations all over the globe, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dublin, London and Berlin. Used by ad agencies, brand clients and creatives to access premium libraries, labels, music houses, composers and independent artists, proTunes also provides music clearance services and licensing administration. The launch of voiceLink solidifies proTunes as the single solution for sound in advertising and marketing.