Fobi Provides Checkpoint Digital Ticketing System to Support Adam Hadwin Charity Golf Tournament

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce that they are supporting Adam Hadwin’s Greater Vancouver Charity Invitational (GVCI) golf tournament with their Checkpoint Digital Ticketing and engagement solution. The Tournament will be held September 1st at Morgan Creek Golf Course and the proceeds from fundraising will go to support the C.H.I.L.D. foundation which is helping to find a cure for children with intestinal or liver disorders.

Fobi’s Digital Ticketing and engagement solution to provide an improved attendee experience and help the tournament better engage with attendees to drive more proceeds for their charity.

CHECKPOINT DIGITAL TICKETING AND ENGAGEMENT SOLUTION DRIVES AN IMPROVED ATTENDEE EXPERIENCE

Cancelled for the past 2 years due to COVID, the Greater Vancouver Charity Invitational tournament previously used paper tickets, which made it difficult to engage with attendees before, during and after the event. By implementing Fobi’s Checkpoint solution for this year’s tournament, however, the tournament organizers have been able to create an end-to-end digital ticketing and engagement solution that makes the registration and check-in process seamless and easy for the attendees. They simply download their pass for the event to the mobile wallet that comes in every smartphone, and then the organizers scan it when they arrive at the event, using Fobi’s SmartScan software which runs on any mobile phone or tablet.

CHECKPOINT ALSO ENABLES NEW ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE TOURNAMENT ORGANIZER TO INCREASE CHARITY PROCEEDS

Checkpoint also enables the tournament organizers to gain visibility into all their attendees and be able to engage with them. Previously, with paper tickets, the tournament organizers often only got the contact information of the person who purchased a foursome for the tournament. With Checkpoint, however, the tournament organizers will now get contact information for all attendees. This will enable them to send out regular messages leading up to the event on September 1st, keeping the attendees up to date on what’s happening with the event, and any changes to the agenda. There will also be messages sent out to all attendees during the event, letting them know when and where the events are happening. It will also enable the tournament organizers to follow up with all attendees after the tournament thanking them for their participation and solicit additional donations to the event and to the charity. The tournament organizers will also be able to have their sponsors reach out to all attendees, creating another potential revenue stream that will also help increase proceeds to the charity.

GVCI Organizer Gerry Hadwin stated: “Fobi’s Checkpoint solution has been a great way to re-launch our tournament after a couple of years off due to COVID. Taking all of our paper assets and processes and digitizing them has made it so much easier to manage registrations and check-ins and gaining access to contact information for all attendees is huge for us. In addition, we’re able to keep our attendees up to date and to generate increased proceeds for C.H.I.L.D, which is what this is all about. Adam has supported this charity for many years and it is very important to him that we contribute as much as we can, especially after not being able to run the tournament the past couple of years.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Supporting the GVCI charity golf tournament with Checkpoint was an easy decision for us. Our sponsorship with Adam is very important to us, as are the charities that he supports. To be able to help the GVCI organizers create a better attendee experience and generate additional proceeds for C.H.I.L.D. is something that we are very proud of.”

To donate to C.H.I.L.D. please go to www.child.ca/donate.

